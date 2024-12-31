Expert labels US Treasury cyberattack blatant 'espionage'

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaExpert labels US Treasury cyberattack blatant 'espionage'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaMelissa Chan12/31/2024December 31, 2024US Treasury officials revealed that hackers infiltrated workstations in early December by exploiting third-party software. Cybersecurity expert Ryan Kalember explains to DW how the hackers may have been able to steal data.https://p.dw.com/p/4oiJrAdvertisement