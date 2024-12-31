  1. Skip to content
Expert labels US Treasury cyberattack blatant 'espionage'

Melissa Chan
December 31, 2024

US Treasury officials revealed that hackers infiltrated workstations in early December by exploiting third-party software. Cybersecurity expert Ryan Kalember explains to DW how the hackers may have been able to steal data.

