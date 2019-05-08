 Exiled Turkish journalist Can Dundar reunited with family in Germany after 3 years | News | DW | 15.06.2019

News

Exiled Turkish journalist Can Dundar reunited with family in Germany after 3 years

Can Dundar has been reunited with his family in Berlin after his wife managed to flee Turkey. The well-known journalist has been in living in exile in Germany since 2016.

Can Dundar (DW/Barbara Scheid)

The wife of one of Turkey's most prominent exiled journalists has been reunited with her family in Berlin three years after her passport was confiscated.

Can Dundar, the former editor-in-chief of the main opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, fled to Germany in 2016 after being convicted of espionage for publishing a story about Turkish arms shipments to Syria rebels. 

Read more: Turkey: Actors and actresses are Erdogan's new targets 

Turkish authorities stripped his wife, Dilek Turker Dundar, of her passport in September 2016. She was unable to reunite with her husband or son, who studies in London.

On Friday, she posted a picture on Twitter standing together with her family in Berlin.

"For three years, my passport was illegally taken from me and I was prevented from leaving the country even though there was no investigation. I tried all legal avenues with no results," she wrote on Twitter. "The Constitutional Court didn't take up my case for two years. They did not comply with the constitution and the price I paid for trusting the legal system was being away from my family for three years." 

"I finally used my right as a mother and rejoined my family. I hope that in the shortest time Turkey will return to the rule of law and other separated families will reunite with each other," she added.

Read more: German Foreign Ministry tightens travel advisory for Turkey 

Dilek told Germany's DPA news agency that she arrived in the country on Tuesday. The travel ban against her is still valid. She did not discuss how she fled Turkey without a passport. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had warned Can Dundar would "pay a heavy price" for the 2015 Cumhuriyet report revealing Turkey's intelligence agency sending arms shipments to Syrian rebels.

Watch video 04:15

Turkey: Democracy or dictatorship?

A Turkish arrest warrant is still out for Can Dundar, who still faces up to life in prison for espionage, treason and terrorism-related charges.

His exile has been a cause of strain between Germany and Turkey. 

A gunman attempted to assassinate the award-winning journalist in 2016 in front of the Istanbul courthouse where he had defended himself against charges of treason.

His wife and a parliamentarian were able to stop the shooter before he was able to fire more shots. Can Dundar was unhurt.

The gunman was sentenced to 10 months in prison.  

cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Can Dundar on the collapse of media in Turkey: 'Did I upset you, boss?'

Living in exile in Germany, journalist Can Dundar has been highly critical of the clampdown on the media under President Erdogan. In a DW exclusive, he wrote about the collapse of the independent press in Turkey. (15.05.2019)  

Deniz Yücel: Erdogan let me be tortured in Turkish prison

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel says that he was tortured during his near year-long detention in Turkey. In court testimony seen by DW, he holds Turkish President Erdogan personally responsible for the abuse. (10.05.2019)  

German Foreign Ministry tightens travel advisory for Turkey

Germany has advised its citizens they risk arrest for expressing opinions that would be tolerated at home but may not be by Turkish authorities. German nationals have been arbitrarily arrested over the last two years. (10.03.2019)  

Turkey: Actors and actresses are Erdogan's new targets

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is cracking down on artists, strongly rejecting any criticism, even from those with conservative backing. But what does he hope to gain from the increasingly aggressive tirades? (12.01.2019)  

Assailant tries to shoot journalist Can Dundar outside Turkish court

A gunman has shot at prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul. Dundar is on trial for allegedly revealing state secrets in reports on arms smuggling to Syria, published in "Cumhuriyet." (06.05.2016)  

Turkish prosecutor seeks Interpol warrant for exiled journalist Can Dundar

Can Dundar, the former editor of Turkish daily Cumhuriyet, has been on trial in absentia in Turkey for alleged terrorist links. Dundar, who is living in exile in Germany, has also been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. (29.09.2017)  

Turkish journalists sentenced to five years for revealing state secrets

Two prominent Turkish journalists have been sentenced to more than five years in jail for revealing state secrets. They published a report on alleged arms smuggling to rebels in Syria. (06.05.2016)  

Turkey issues arrest warrant for exiled journalist Can Dundar over 2013 protests

Turkish authorities have accused the Cumhuriyet editor, who has been living in Germany for the past two years, of working to "incite chaos." The warrant was tied to an investigation of protests against President Erdogan. (05.12.2018)  

Can Dundar: Turkish democracy will continue despite Erdogan

Istanbul's mayoral election will be rerun following an appeal from the strongman-president's party. The exiled journalist Can Dundar gave DW his appraisal of the complex situation leading up to the June 23 election. (08.05.2019)  

