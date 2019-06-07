Exhibition 'This Place' shows Israel and the West Bank from a new perspective

The exhibition project "This Place" was initiated by French photographer Frédéric Brenner. His idea: to get artists of different nationalities, religions and backgrounds to contribute to a group exhibition — without, however, including any Israelis or Palestinians. "We wanted people with a fresh perspective, who aren't involved in the daily political conflict in Israel," said Brenner.

Twelve international renowned photographers, including Brenner, took part in the project, exploring Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank over several visits or a longer stay. The 12 contributors to the exhibition are not photo-journalists, as the goal was also to avoid the topics usually covered by reporters.

NY-based Korean photographer focused on the Negev Desert and created a black-and-white series called "Unnamed Road"

The resulting 200 photos and videos selected for the exhibition present a wide variety of people living in Israel and the West Bank: Jews, Christians, Muslims, Copts, Druze, Palestinians and many others.

After a stop in Tel Aviv, Prague and New York, the traveling exhibition can now be seen at the Jewish Museum Berlin until January 5, 2020.