 Exhibition ′This Place′ shows Israel and the West Bank from a new perspective | Arts | DW | 17.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Exhibition 'This Place' shows Israel and the West Bank from a new perspective

The images we know of Israel and the West Bank very often portray conflict. An exhibition at the Jewish Museum Berlin features works of photographers who explored the area with an artistic approach.

  • The photograph shows a girl from the back, with her long, black hair flowing down, constrasting against a wall of blue and white. Wendy Ewald, At Home (photograph by Amal), 2013 (Wendy Ewald)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Wendy Ewald, At Home (photo by Amal, 2013)

    US photographer Wendy Ewald has been working with children, teenagers and adults for over four decades. She takes her time to talk to her protagonists and listens to their dreams and stories. Then she hands them the camera so that they can take their own pictures. Later, she assembles these photos into artistic tableaux.

  • Construction work on the Palace Hotel, 2009 (Frédéric Brenner, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Frederic Brenner, Palace Hotel (2009)

    A large construction site in the middle of Jerusalem: The former Palace Hotel — formerly the luxury hotel of the Arab-Lebanese world — was completely gutted by an investor. Photographer Frederic Brenner walked by coincidentally and recorded the construction work with his camera. All that remained was the facade shell. Today, it adorns the famous Jewish five-star hotel Waldorf-Astoria.

  • A photo of a family of seven, sitting outside on a hill (Nick Waplington)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Nick Waplington, untitled

    British photographer Nick Waplington represented his country at the 2011 Venice Biennale. For the project "This Place," he dealt intensively with Israeli settlers, who are building new houses and apartments and living in communities of strict faith in the occupied territories. "I wanted to know why these people are there and why they stretch beyond stereotypes."

  • A series of metal drums and tires in a photo by Martin Kollar, Field Trip, Israel, 2009-2011 (Martin Kollar)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Martin Kollar, Field Trip/Israel (2009-2011)

    Kollar spent the year 2010 in Israel and traveled extensively there. With his camera, he explored how and where the ongoing, at times subtle presence of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is reflected in everyday life. He often found strange arrangements and unusual still lifes of sieges and barriers. It is up to the viewer's imagination to fill them with meaning.

  • Photos of Jerusalem by Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem, 2013, (Gilles Peress)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem (2013)

    Gilles Peress, born in France in 1946, concentrated his photographic work on East Jerusalem. At different times of the day, he roamed the Silwan settlement, which is mainly inhabited by Palestinians. He took pictures of checkpoints, fences, walls, border landscapes and shopping streets and arranged the snapshots like enlarged contact sheets.

  • A black-and-white photo shows Bethlehem from above, Route 60, Beit Jala, Bethlehem area. (Josef Koudelka/Magnum Photos)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Josef Koudelka, Route 60/Beit Jala, Bethlehem (2009)

    Josef Koudelka, born in 1938, began taking photographs in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s. Later, he worked for the famous Magnum agency in Paris. The trained aeronautical engineer is still fascinated by aerial photography and picturesque landscapes taken from an elevated perspective. This photo shows a view of Bethlehem from above.

  • Black-and-white photo of the artist Rosalind Solomon, taken at a demonstration in Jerusalem, 2011 (Rosalind Solomon)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Rosalind Fox Solomon, Jerusalem (2011)

    Solomon is the oldest of the artists in this ambitious project. Born in Illinois, USA in 1930, she has worked and photographed extensively in India, Peru and also in the southern US. Solomon stayed in Israel for five months in 2010/11, drove in buses across the country, photographed pilgrims, tourists, and refugees. Her works show moments of joy, but also deep sadness.

  • St. Sabas monastery was built into the hills of the desert; photo by Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert, 2009 (Stephen Shore)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert (2009)

    This color photograph by New Yorker Stephen Shore (born in 1947) seems as archaic as if from the Bible. "What struck me in Israel and the West Bank was a crazy web of energy, something very unique that was going on there," he said in an interview. The Greek Orthodox St. Sabas, founded in 483 near Bethlehem, is the oldest monastery in the Palestinian territories — and is still inhabited today.

  • Aerial view of the Negev Desert, photo by Fazal Sheikh, From the Desert Bloom series, 10/9/2011 (Fazal Sheikh)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Fazal Sheik, From the Desert (2011)

    Photographer Fazal Sheik (born in New York in 1965) tracked down the remains of abandoned Bedouin settlements in countless flights over the Israeli Negev Desert. He photographed the remnants of the systematic expulsion by the Israeli state, which have buried themselves in the desert sand. He dedicates his work to the expellees of this world.

  • Jewish Museum in Berlin Kreuzberg (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Spectacular museum building

    The Jewish Museum Berlin was given a completely new look with the addition by American architect Daniel Liebeskind. The permanent exhibition, which is currently being redesigned and reworked, is dedicated to Jewish life, past and present. The photo project "This Place," which has already been shown in Tel Aviv, Prague, and New York, is on show at the Jewish Museum through January 5, 2020.

    Author: Heike Mund (als)


  • The photograph shows a girl from the back, with her long, black hair flowing down, constrasting against a wall of blue and white. Wendy Ewald, At Home (photograph by Amal), 2013 (Wendy Ewald)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Wendy Ewald, At Home (photo by Amal, 2013)

    US photographer Wendy Ewald has been working with children, teenagers and adults for over four decades. She takes her time to talk to her protagonists and listens to their dreams and stories. Then she hands them the camera so that they can take their own pictures. Later, she assembles these photos into artistic tableaux.

  • Construction work on the Palace Hotel, 2009 (Frédéric Brenner, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Frederic Brenner, Palace Hotel (2009)

    A large construction site in the middle of Jerusalem: The former Palace Hotel — formerly the luxury hotel of the Arab-Lebanese world — was completely gutted by an investor. Photographer Frederic Brenner walked by coincidentally and recorded the construction work with his camera. All that remained was the facade shell. Today, it adorns the famous Jewish five-star hotel Waldorf-Astoria.

  • A photo of a family of seven, sitting outside on a hill (Nick Waplington)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Nick Waplington, untitled

    British photographer Nick Waplington represented his country at the 2011 Venice Biennale. For the project "This Place," he dealt intensively with Israeli settlers, who are building new houses and apartments and living in communities of strict faith in the occupied territories. "I wanted to know why these people are there and why they stretch beyond stereotypes."

  • A series of metal drums and tires in a photo by Martin Kollar, Field Trip, Israel, 2009-2011 (Martin Kollar)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Martin Kollar, Field Trip/Israel (2009-2011)

    Kollar spent the year 2010 in Israel and traveled extensively there. With his camera, he explored how and where the ongoing, at times subtle presence of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is reflected in everyday life. He often found strange arrangements and unusual still lifes of sieges and barriers. It is up to the viewer's imagination to fill them with meaning.

  • Photos of Jerusalem by Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem, 2013, (Gilles Peress)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem (2013)

    Gilles Peress, born in France in 1946, concentrated his photographic work on East Jerusalem. At different times of the day, he roamed the Silwan settlement, which is mainly inhabited by Palestinians. He took pictures of checkpoints, fences, walls, border landscapes and shopping streets and arranged the snapshots like enlarged contact sheets.

  • A black-and-white photo shows Bethlehem from above, Route 60, Beit Jala, Bethlehem area. (Josef Koudelka/Magnum Photos)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Josef Koudelka, Route 60/Beit Jala, Bethlehem (2009)

    Josef Koudelka, born in 1938, began taking photographs in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s. Later, he worked for the famous Magnum agency in Paris. The trained aeronautical engineer is still fascinated by aerial photography and picturesque landscapes taken from an elevated perspective. This photo shows a view of Bethlehem from above.

  • Black-and-white photo of the artist Rosalind Solomon, taken at a demonstration in Jerusalem, 2011 (Rosalind Solomon)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Rosalind Fox Solomon, Jerusalem (2011)

    Solomon is the oldest of the artists in this ambitious project. Born in Illinois, USA in 1930, she has worked and photographed extensively in India, Peru and also in the southern US. Solomon stayed in Israel for five months in 2010/11, drove in buses across the country, photographed pilgrims, tourists, and refugees. Her works show moments of joy, but also deep sadness.

  • St. Sabas monastery was built into the hills of the desert; photo by Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert, 2009 (Stephen Shore)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert (2009)

    This color photograph by New Yorker Stephen Shore (born in 1947) seems as archaic as if from the Bible. "What struck me in Israel and the West Bank was a crazy web of energy, something very unique that was going on there," he said in an interview. The Greek Orthodox St. Sabas, founded in 483 near Bethlehem, is the oldest monastery in the Palestinian territories — and is still inhabited today.

  • Aerial view of the Negev Desert, photo by Fazal Sheikh, From the Desert Bloom series, 10/9/2011 (Fazal Sheikh)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Fazal Sheik, From the Desert (2011)

    Photographer Fazal Sheik (born in New York in 1965) tracked down the remains of abandoned Bedouin settlements in countless flights over the Israeli Negev Desert. He photographed the remnants of the systematic expulsion by the Israeli state, which have buried themselves in the desert sand. He dedicates his work to the expellees of this world.

  • Jewish Museum in Berlin Kreuzberg (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Spectacular museum building

    The Jewish Museum Berlin was given a completely new look with the addition by American architect Daniel Liebeskind. The permanent exhibition, which is currently being redesigned and reworked, is dedicated to Jewish life, past and present. The photo project "This Place," which has already been shown in Tel Aviv, Prague, and New York, is on show at the Jewish Museum through January 5, 2020.

    Author: Heike Mund (als)


The exhibition project "This Place" was initiated by French photographer Frédéric Brenner. His idea: to get artists of different nationalities, religions and backgrounds to contribute to a group exhibition — without, however, including any Israelis or Palestinians. "We wanted people with a fresh perspective, who aren't involved in the daily political conflict in Israel," said Brenner.

Twelve international renowned photographers, including Brenner, took part in the project, exploring Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank over several visits or a longer stay. The 12 contributors to the exhibition are not photo-journalists, as the goal was also to avoid the topics usually covered by reporters.

Black-and-white photographic work by Jungjin Lee, Unnamed Road 045, 2011 (Jungjin Lee)

NY-based Korean photographer focused on the Negev Desert and created a black-and-white series called "Unnamed Road"

The resulting 200 photos and videos selected for the exhibition present a wide variety of people living in Israel and the West Bank: Jews, Christians, Muslims, Copts, Druze, Palestinians and many others.

After a stop in Tel Aviv, Prague and New York, the traveling exhibition can now be seen at the Jewish Museum Berlin until January 5, 2020. Click through the gallery above to see some of the works on show.

 

DW recommends

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

Twelve photographers were asked to participate in a long-term project, with the aim of exploring Israel from a personal view via their camera. Their photographs and videos are now on show at the Jewish Museum in Berlin. (17.06.2019)  

Related content

Ausstellung im C/O Berlin Food for the Eyes

Feast for the eyes: Food photography on show in Berlin 07.06.2019

Featuring works from Cindy Sherman, Wolfgang Tillmans, Nan Goldin and many more, a new exhibition at C/O Berlin, "Food for the Eyes. The Story of Food in Photography," celebrates the idea that we are what we eat.

Dancing in the Streets, Everyday Africa

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes 27.05.2019

"Everyday Africa" is a photography collective that bucks the images Western media often present of Africa. DW's Global Media Forum highlights their work, also available on Instagram, in an exhibition.

Fotoausstellung Lenny Kravitz - Drifter

Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany 27.05.2019

The famous musician is also a photographer. Lenny Kravitz is now showing some of his works at the Leica Gallery in Wetzlar, in an exhibition called "Drifter."

Advertisement

Film

A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Books

Ken Follett bei der Buchvorstellung in Berlin am 4.11.2014 NEU (Verlag Bastei-Lübbe/Olivier Favre)

Bestselling author Ken Follett turns 70

With 30 bestsellers in 40 years, Ken Follett is among the most successful authors in world literature. As the master of the historical novel genre turns 70, he is working on the prequel to his best-known work.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts.21

58. Kunst-Biennale von Venedig (Getty Images/AFP/T. Fabi)

The Global South

The art world is becoming richer and more diverse. Artists from Africa, Latin America and Asia are increasingly gaining the international attention that they deserve. In Venice, their works are proving a real visitor magnet.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  