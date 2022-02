Bone necklace — 2,100-1,900 B.C.

Four thousand years ago, a man wore this necklace made of animal bones. It was found in 2002 near Stonehenge in the grave of the "Amesbury Archer," who was nicknamed so because he was buried with 16 arrowheads among other things. The archer came from a region on the border of what is now Germany and Switzerland. As early as the Bronze Age, people and goods moved across Europe.