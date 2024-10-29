Execution of German citizen in Iran sparks outrage

Human RightsIranExecution of German citizen in Iran sparks outrageTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsIranMark Espiner10/29/2024October 29, 2024Iran has executed the Iranian-German national and US resident Jamshid Sharmahd. The 69-year-old had been imprisoned for four years on a terror conviction he received in what Germany and international rights groups denounced as a "sham trial."https://p.dw.com/p/4mMFqAdvertisement