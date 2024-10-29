  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
Human RightsIran

Execution of German citizen in Iran sparks outrage

Mark Espiner
October 29, 2024

Iran has executed the Iranian-German national and US resident Jamshid Sharmahd. The 69-year-old had been imprisoned for four years on a terror conviction he received in what Germany and international rights groups denounced as a "sham trial."

https://p.dw.com/p/4mMFq
Skip next section Similar stories from Iran

Similar stories from Iran

Female protesters walk along a road with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Have the protests triggered by the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman one year ago changed anything?
Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
Three people, a family, walk together on a path in a natural setting

Fleeing Iran for freedom

Peyman and his family fled Iran after they were wounded during protests over the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini.
ConflictsMay 15, 202301:50 min
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last shah of Iran, spoke with DW's Yalda Zarbakhch about the ongoing protests in Iran.
PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Human Rights from Middle East

More on Human Rights from Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Mariam Claren is urging Germany to do more to secure her mother's release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.
Human RightsJune 20, 202302:47 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
external

Ndumie's vision for South Africa: To love and to let love

Ndumie Funda fought apartheid in her youth. Today, she continues to confront hatred in South Africa — against lesbians.
Human RightsApril 26, 202403:57 min
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Show more