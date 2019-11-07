Exclusive: Prominent Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud 'missing'

Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a prominent Saudi royal who has championed humanitarian causes, is feared missing and believed to be under house arrest in Riyadh without charge, DW has learned.

A source close to the princess, who did not want to be named due to security concerns, told DW that although the family had been in contact with the royal, Princess Basmah could not speak openly because her communications were being monitored.

Princess Basmah has long advocated for constitutional reform and humanitarian issues in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

Her alleged house arrest, alongside her daughter, comes as Saudi critics have drawn the ire of de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), leading to the murder, disappearance, jailing and intimidation of critics and branches within the royal family.

Saudi authorities did not respond to DW's request for comment.

Read more:How Saudi Arabia monitors and intimidates its critics abroad

Medical evacuation raised suspicions

The source said Princess Basmah was detained in March this year on suspicion of trying to flee the country with her adult daughter, after she was due to travel to Switzerland for medical treatment. Since then, sources say, Saudi authorities did not respond to their requests for information.

Documents seen by DW show Princess Basmah had clearances to fly out of Jeddah on December 18 last year, accompanied by her daughter, for urgent medical attention as requested by her Swiss doctor. The US-based lawyer who arranged her evacuation, Leonard Bennett, told DW the princess' plane was kept on the ground and she was not allowed to leave.

Bennett said about two months after that "she just fell off the radar, no one knew where she was. We actually feared the worst."

After continued attempts to call her, "she resurfaced, sounding very much like a hostage," he said.

Although the manifest showed the flight was bound for Geneva, Bennett said because it was scheduled to travel through Turkey, seen by Riyadh as a hostile country, the journey had raised suspicions.

Watch video 01:29 Share Saudi Arabia eases guardianship rules Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NHOX Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on women

Searching for answers

"They have done an investigation to see if [the allegations of fleeing were] true and now they have finished it, yet up until now there has been no answer," the source close to Princess Basmah said. "It has been proven to be false information but we still don't know why she is being detained."

The source said they did not know who had ordered her arrest but insisted it was not politically motivated and was not ordered with the knowledge of the ruling royals.

A friend and business colleague who also did not wish to be named confirmed the princess had been "missing" since March but said the ruling family must know where she is.

"A couple of sources there say they don't think the number one (MbS) knows, but I disagree — he does know. So we want to know what his position is. Why is she being detained?"

Though a prolific user of Twitter, Princess Basmah's official account went quiet at the end of February. After occasional religious messages were posted until July — by her staff, according to one source — there have been no more posts.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2001: ID cards for women At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2005: End of forced marriages - on paper Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2009: The first female government minister In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2012: First female Olympic athletes Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2013: First women in the Shura In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2015: Women can vote and get elected In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2018: Driving ban eliminated On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline 2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her. Author: Carla Bleiker



An outspoken royal

A mother of five children, Princess Basmah started writing for Saudi media in 2006, but has since become a businesswoman and public voice for reform, which has not always sat well with the country's rulers.

After her divorce she relocated to London in 2010-11, where she became an outspoken media figure, appearing at various international forums highlighting corruption, humanitarian issues, and wealth inequality across the region. She also promoted constitutional reforms in the kingdom that would curb the powers of the religious police and see women's rights enshrined in law.

In 2012, the princess told the BBC she was saddened that Saudi Arabia had not followed through on plans for a constitutional monarchy, which would have separated the position of the king from that of the prime minister, a plan laid out by her late father King Saud.

In an interview with The Independent that same year, she said that while calls for democracy across the region through the Arab Spring had made her own editors in Saudi nervous enough to cut her articles, she had also received "'very strong hints' that her criticisms [were not] being met with approval."

But the princess' criticism has not been aimed directly at the royal family, focusing rather on other levels of administration. DW's sources interviewed said she always stressed that she was loyal to her broader family and would not do anything to damage the country.

She moved back to the kingdom sometime after 2015, closing some of her London companies in 2016 and transferring the remainder to one of her daughters in 2018, but continued to appear in international media.

While she said she had been blackmailed for speaking out, she has not made any significant media appearances since January 2018, where on BBC Arabic she called for an end to the Saudi war in Yemen.

Read more: Saudi women refugees in Germany still living in fear

Family dispute or political motive?

While the princess was initially held on suspicion of trying to flee the country, an internal family dispute or a legal issue with her sons could also be involved.

Last year local media in Saudi Arabia reported that her sons were involved in an assault on a traffic officer and were being held without charge pending an investigation — an issue that may have kept Princess Basmah in the country. Her business colleague, who declined to be named over safety concerns, said the princess had fought to have her sons released and they were now free.

Madawi al-Rasheed, an expert on Saudi politics and the royal family at the London School of Economics, told DW that it was possible Princess Basmah was involved in an internal family dispute over inheritance or custody of her children and was prevented from leaving and taking her daughter with her.

While the princess' daughters are all over 21, the age at which most Saudi women are now allowed to travel without permission from a male guardian, her youngest son was born in 1998 and may be just under that age.

Royals, however, fall into a different category.

"Their passports are different from the commoners' and in the past they always had to have some kind of permission to leave," al-Rasheed told DW. "There's always some kind of measures because they worry about the honor of their princesses."

But she also said it was very unlikely an outspoken royal would be held without the knowledge of the authorities and Saudi's rulers.

"They may have put her under house arrest or detention to prevent her from leaving and being outspoken," al-Rasheed said. "But to think that there is somebody lower down doing this to please MbS, I doubt that. They could do that with other people — but not a princess."

Read more: Rahaf Mohammad al-Qunun's case a turning point for Saudi human rights?

Watch video 10:01 Share Saudi royal: Travel rules 'not ban on Muslims' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2XCM2 Saudi princess says new travel rules 'not ban on Muslims'

Royal politics

As the youngest daughter of the former King Saud, who had 115 children, Princess Basmah represents a branch of the family that was once seen as a potential alternative to the current branch in power represented by King Salman and his son.

In a broader family of 14,000 royals, certain lines of the family have often competed for influence.

Al-Rasheed said that before King Salman assumed the throne in 2015, his predecessor King Abdullah had promoted Princess Basmah's side of the family and revived the legacy of her father Saud.

"During King Abdullah, there was a moment when they brought out all their princesses to talk … as a PR campaign basically," al-Rasheed said. "[Lolowah bint Faisal Al Saud] played that role … and now she's gone completely quiet. I wouldn't be surprised that Salman and his son wanted to silence those women who are not authorized."

Read more: Jamal Khashoggi's murder unresolved, one year on

Leonard Bennett said he believes other relatives of Princess Basmah have had their travel restricted because they were perceived as a threat even though the outspoken royal would not attack the ruling family.

"The current administration seems to believe that she should be limited in her travel, as if, if she goes abroad, she's going to say something more than she's ever said before," Bennett said. "But if you've seen her previous statements, she has been a champion of women's rights issues, but no more than anyone else."

"The way that she's done it has never been critical of the government."

Sources said that while Princess Basmah has access to some medications, her family is very worried about her health.