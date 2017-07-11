Exclusive: Germany's Heiko Maas criticizes UK plans to expand nuclear arsenal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas voiced criticism of the UK's plans to increase its nuclear arsenal in an exclusive interview with DW on Thursday.

"We don't want nuclear weapons arsenals to grow. If you don't want that to happen, you can't expand them," Maas said when he sat down with DW's Chief International Editor Richard Walker in Berlin.

DW then asked the foreign minister what he thought of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement this Tuesday that his government would lift the cap on the number of Trident warheads in the United Kingdom's nuclear stockpiles for the first time in more than 30 years.

Maas replied that the German government: "is of the opinion that there are already too many nuclear warheads in the world, not too few. That is also why we don't want nuclear arsenals to grow."

The Social Democrat added: "The past has shown that if one side has more nuclear weapons, the other side will try to catch up. And that is the disastrous arms race we have been in for decades."

The UK deploys its Trident missiles in four submarines, one of which continuously cruises the seas in order to maintain the ability to counterstrike in the event of nuclear attack. The decision will increase the number of missiles in the UK's nuclear stockpile by more than 40% — from 180 to 260 warheads.

Maas says binding international treaties are key

When asked directly if he considered the UK's decision to be a mistake, Maas reiterated that Germany wants to see arsenals shrink, replying: "If that is what you want, then you can't expand them."

Maas stressed the importance of international treaties in that regard, saying people must be able to count on them limiting arsenals and prohibiting their expansion.

Still, he acknowledged that such a situation could only works if all sides followed the rules.

Without international rules, "we'll always see that individual countries feel as if they need to acquire new weapons systems to maintain deterrence. Unfortunately, that is the situation we currently find ourselves in," he said.

US using 'clear language' towards Russia

Maas was also asked about US President Joe Biden's recent comments that appeared to imply Biden believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a killer."

He refrained from addressing that specific comment but noted, "there is very clear language in the United States with regard to Russian activities, for example in Syria, but also when it comes to influencing elections in third countries."

The German diplomat stressed the pragmatism tied to that direct approach: "I believe it's an important signal that American foreign policy is clear on the one hand when it comes to human rights and freedoms, but also that it wants to be in a position to keep the window for dialogue with Moscow open when it comes to major challenges such as disarmament and climate change," Maas said.

DW's Richard Walker contributed reporting.