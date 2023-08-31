Exciting Insights From the Animal Kingdom.

Understanding wild animals using AI drones

With the help of AI-controlled drones, researchers want to understand the behavior of Kenya’s plains zebras and Ethiopia’s gelada baboons. They hope to gain new insight into early humans by studying the geladas.

Image: Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Why do bacteria glow?

Bacteria are the oldest life forms on earth. For their size, they are amazingly complex and can do a lot. Some of them can even glow. But who are they glowing for, since they can’t see the light themselves?

Image: Paul Steeger/Helga Lade Fotoagentur GmbH, Ger/picture-alliance

Can you monitor biodiversity by analyzing a drop of water?

In a drop of water, slime or feces, you can find the DNA fragments of thousands of life forms. Researchers want to evaluate that environmental DNA. They hope they can monitor the biodiversity of an entire region that way.

Image: picture-alliance / dpa

Divers hunt the American bullfrog

Humans transported American bullfrogs to Europe. Since then, they've been spreading. Without any natural enemies, they've become a real threat to local animals. Now divers in Germany are hunting them down.

Image: Lubov Klepikovskaya/Zoonar/picture alliance

Just Ask: do all animals dream?

And how can you tell what they’re dreaming? Researchers want to reveal the secrets of animals dreaming by measuring brainwaves of rats for instance. This weeks question comes from Nini Johanna Bautista in Colombia.

