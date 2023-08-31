  1. Skip to content
Exciting Insights From the Animal Kingdom.

August 31, 2023

Biodiversity and genetic engineering. Apes, zebras and artificial intelligence, bacteria and luminescent squid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VlIK
Zentralafrika: Manovo-Gounda St Floris National ParkBoehm-Steppenzebra, Boehms Steppenzebra, Equus quagga boehmi, Boehm's zebra, Grant's zebra, common zebra
Image: picture alliance/S. Meyers

Understanding wild animals using AI drones

With the help of AI-controlled drones, researchers want to understand the behavior of Kenya’s plains zebras and Ethiopia’s gelada baboons. They hope to gain new insight into early humans by studying the geladas.

 

Bacterial transduction
Image: Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Why do bacteria glow?

Bacteria are the oldest life forms on earth. For their size, they are amazingly complex and can do a lot. Some of them can even glow. But who are they glowing for, since they can’t see the light themselves?

 

 

 

 

Wasser Detail Tropfen Wassertropfen l Symbol
Image: Paul Steeger/Helga Lade Fotoagentur GmbH, Ger/picture-alliance

Can you monitor biodiversity by analyzing a drop of water?

In a drop of water, slime or feces, you can find the DNA fragments of thousands of life forms. Researchers want to evaluate that environmental DNA. They hope they can monitor the biodiversity of an entire region that way.

 

 

 

 

Bildergalerie Amphibiensterben Ochsenfrosch
Image: picture-alliance / dpa

Divers hunt the American bullfrog

Humans transported American bullfrogs to Europe. Since then, they've been spreading. Without any natural enemies, they've become a real threat to local animals. Now divers in Germany are hunting them down.

 

 

 

 

Symbolbild Ratten und Mäuse
Image: Lubov Klepikovskaya/Zoonar/picture alliance

Just Ask: do all animals dream?

And how can you tell what they’re dreaming? Researchers want to reveal the secrets of animals dreaming by measuring brainwaves of rats for instance. This weeks question comes from Nini Johanna Bautista in Colombia.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 02.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 04.09.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 04.09.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 04.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 05.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 02.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

