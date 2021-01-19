Exceptional Presidential Inaugurations in US history

Lady Gaga's voice will be heard singing the National Anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration this Wednesday, exactly 14 days after Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. Under the new president's leadership, the country, now more divided than it has been in years, may be able to reunite.

"The classic significance of the inauguration ceremony," says Jürgen Martschukat, an expert on US history at the University of Erfurt, "is the transfer of power in a peaceful ceremony." But a look at the history books shows how this year’s inauguration is different.

The most visible sign of a peaceful transfer of power, ever since George Washington became the first US president ever to take the oath of office on the Constitution on April 30, 1789, has been the presence of his outgoing predecessor. Trump, however, has repeatedly announced that he will not attend. Wednesday's ritual also allows for little publicity in the traditional sense, due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about violence. The inauguration will mainly take place virtually.

1.8 million people attended Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009

Jefferson's inauguration also without predecessor

Trump's announcement evokes other occasions in the history of US presidents when presidential predecessors were not present at the incomer's inauguration.

Thomas Jefferson, for example, walked into the Washington Capitol's Senate chamber around noon on March 4, 1801, accompanied by members of Congress and officers of a citizen militia and took the oath of office in a matter of minutes, while the Marines' band played for the first time, as they would then do every inauguration. It was the first inauguration in the newly founded capital and the first in which the president's predecessor, John Adams, did not take part; he was still disappointed about his election loss.

Donald Trump is not the first US President to be a sore loser and refuse to attend the victor's inauguration

In other cases, the ceremony was forgone and the outgoing president simply could not be present. This was the case on November 22, 1963, at 2:38 p.m. local time, when Lyndon B. Johnson swore his oath to the Constitution on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One at the Dallas airfield. Two hours earlier, President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), a beacon of American hope, had just been assassinated. Standing next to Johnson was Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline. Her husband's blood was still on her pink Chanel outfit.

'The nightmare is over, our Constitution works'

Richard Nixon was also conspicuous in his absence when his vice president Gerald Ford took the oath of office in the East Room of the White House on August 8, 1974. Nixon had declared his resignation from office in a televised address after it became clear that Congress would impeach him over the Watergate scandal. Ford's first public utterance was meant to sound optimistic: "My fellow Americans," Ford said, "our long nightmare is over, our Constitution works."

Richard Nixon stepped down as President due to the impeachment proceedings against him

Just a quarter of a century later after Republican Donald Trump's four-year term in office, Joe Biden could take a cue from Ford's words. "The division of the country, the increasing incompatibility of the two US parties has been coming to a head since the 1970s," historian Jürgen Martschukat told DW. He sees Trump as "the effect of a long-simmering conflict between the different camps — between urban and rural, and the winners and losers in an increasingly globalized world. We've ignored that for too long."

Once before, he pointed out, the US had been similarly torn when a president took office, namely after the American Civil War in 1869, when Andrew Johnson passed the presidency to Ulysses Grant. "That change of office ended perhaps the most pivotal period in American history," Martschukat said. "That the outgoing president was not present was a good reflection of the country's division."

Citizens trashed the White House reception after Andrew Jackson's inauguration

Racism still divides the USA

Abraham Lincoln had stated he would not tolerate succession even before the outbreak of the four-year American Civil War, which took place between 1861 and 1865. In reaction to the election of the moderate opponent of slavery as US president, most Southern states had left the Union in the winter of 1860-61.

The war, which caused hundreds of thousands of deaths, took its course. But Lincoln did not live to see the Confederate surrender. He died on April 15, 1865, shot by an assassin shortly after his re-election.

The main point of contention during the Civil War had been slavery. Today, racism still divides the country and is, as historian Martschukat says, "a central factor" in US political debate.

Presidential Inaugurations, like this one of Theodore Rosevelt in 1905, set the tone of the presidency

That in itself made Barack Obama a beacon of hope. Some 1.8 million people witnessed him take the oath of office on January 20, 2009 — the first Black US president to do so. Obama's inauguration was a demonstration of the multiculturalism of the United States: The Marine Band played, as always, but Aretha Franklin's performance went straight to people's hearts. She sang the unofficial national anthem of the USA: "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)."

It's an ode to freedom, reflected in its lyrics, such as: "Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim's pride; from every mountainside, let freedom ring." The patriotic song, written by Samuel Francis Smith in 1831, suggests how Americans have seen themselves since the Declaration of Independence in 1789.

"It talks about liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Martschukat reminds us, "These promises were made to all people, but from the beginning there were those who remained excluded." Women, African Americans and other minorities have had to fight for those supposedly basic rights. "The conflict runs throughout American history and has culminated in recent years," the historian analyzes, "What unites is also what divides."

Many stars will be involved in the inauguration of future US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris. Actor Tom Hanks will host a television special called Celebrating America, and musicians Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Jennifer Lopez will perform. Four years after Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," it is up to President Biden to make this promise come true in his own way.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Lady Gaga This year, there will be no crowds flocking the Washington mall, due to the deadly course of the pandemic and safety concerns after a violent insurrection at the US Capitol in early January. Biden will nonetheless be sworn in in person with a scaled-down ceremony. Pop icon Lady Gaga will be singing the national anthem.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Jennifer Lopez J.Lo, too, is scheduled to perform at the swearing-in ceremony. The Latina singer has been open about her support for Democrats, tweeting a picture of herself with an "I voted" sticker on election day and tagging Joe Biden's team. The inauguration performers "represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation," said Tony Allen, the inaugural committee's head, in a statement.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Bruce Springsteen Joe Biden will become 46th president of the US on January 20, but this year, the main event is a TV broadcast called "Celebrating America." It will feature performances by musicians, including Bruce Springsteen, alongside tributes to ordinary citizens. Springsteen, whose hit "Born in the USA" is somewhat of its own national anthem, has performed frequently for Democratic nominees.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Jon Bon Jovi Another rock star ringing in the new president and VP is singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi. He, as well as Springsteen and many others appearing at the 2021 event, has been openly critical of Donald Trump. President Trump was incredibly unpopular in Hollywood; top stars refused to perform at his inauguration event and some artists sued him for using their music at his campaign rallies.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration John Legend The primetime TV event celebrating the inauguration offers a wide range of musical performances from heavy hitting stars, including singer-songwriter John Legend, who previously publicized his support for the Democratic candidates by appearing at a rally for Kamala Harris in November 2020. Also on the bill are pop singers Justin Timberlake, and singer Demi Lovato.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Eva Longoria Presenting parts of the inauguration event are actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria. Longoria, who gained fame for her role in the TV show "Desperate Housewives," is also no stranger to appearing at Democratic events and hitting the campaign trail. She campaigned for Biden and Harris in Florida and also served as host of the Democratic National Committee in August 2020.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Tom Hanks The veteran actor will also host the 90-minute made-for-TV event that is scheduled to honor everyday heroes who are US citizens, including a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher, and Sandra Lindsay, the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it was approved for use in the US.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Lin-Manuel Miranda The event will also include non-musical performances. Lin-Manuel Miranda (left), who wrote and starred in the Broadway hit "Hamilton" that retells the early years of the US and founding father Alexander Hamilton, will recite a classical work. Other appearances will include former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Stars take part in Biden-Harris inauguration Garth Brooks "I might be the only Republican at this place," the country singer told the press of his decision to perform at the swearing-in ceremony. The chart-topping performer said his appearance was not a political statement, but rather he simply wanted to bring "loving unity" to the country. He also played at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 but declined Trump's invitation due to scheduling conflicts. Author: Sarah Hucal







This article was translated from German by Sarah Hucal.