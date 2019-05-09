Examining US envoy Richard Grenell's Pride flag faux pas

As Berlin prepared for this weekend's Pride celebrations, Ambassador Richard Grenell hoisted a rainbow flag outside the US Embassy in the German capital. That appeared to contradict an order from his bosses back in Washington DC where the administration of President Donald Trump had explicitly ordered US embassies worldwide not to hoist the Pride flag outside.

Grenell, who himself is gay, found a creative solution: He flew the rainbow flag on a smaller mast in front of the embassy rather than alongside the massive Star-Spangled Banner atop it.

In spring, the State Department began denying requests by embassies to fly rainbow flags during June, the US Pride Month, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, when queer and trans people fought police violence in New York City. However, the State Department did permit the flying of rainbow flags in other parts of US embassies — just not adjacent to and certainly not above the Stars and Stripes.

Long story short: For Americans as a rule, the US flag is a sacred object.

Watch video 01:57 Share US criticizes Germany over defense spending

'I pledge allegiance'

Now commonly called Old Glory, the flag was approved in 1777 by the Continental Congress, the early legislature. Thirteen stars and as many stripes symbolized the British colonies that became the first states of the new country. As the US expanded over the following two centuries, so did the number of stars: The country currently has 50 states, and the blue block in the upper-right corner has as many little white specks.

Americans fly large flags in front of their homes or businesses. In schools and other public buildings, from city halls to prisons, the flag is ubiquitous. In fact, schooldays often begin with the recitation of the "Pledge of Allegiance," in which children, from the age of 4 or 5 to the age of 18 or older, say every morning that "I pledge allegiance to the flag."

The US Flag Code governs display. For one example, allegiance to the Stars and Stripes must be pledged with the right hand over the heart; for another, the flag may only be flown outdoors from sunup to sundown (unless it is specially lit for night flying) and never in the rain (unless it is an all-weather version).

Most importantly for many who consider themselves patriotic, "no disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America," which means that the Stars and Stripes cannot touch the ground, be flown upside down (except as a signal of distress) or worn as clothing (though clothing may bear images of the flag).

It's complicated, though one rule is clear: A desecrated flag must be burned.

Americans go to great lengths to prevent that.

When a mast split outside a branch of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery chain during a blizzard in the US state of Wisconsin in 2018, an employee raced outside to prevent the Stars and Stripes from touching the ground.

"The flag was still too high off the ground to be able to take it off," said Brittney Maehl, a local who witnessed the life-risking display of heroism. "So there was an employee standing outside holding it up off the ground ... in the record-breaking wind, ice, snow. I was incredibly moved by the dedication."

Berlin Pride through the years Groundbreaker Bernd Gaiser, a longtime rights activist, founded Berlin Pride in 1979. Gaiser told Die Zeit newspaper in 2018 that his community realized, "that only when we, as gay men and lesbians, go out in public and confront society ... can we force them to change their attitudes towards us." About 500 people attended that first celebration.

Berlin Pride through the years Fight for your rights Each year, Berlin Pride has a different theme decided upon by a public forum. In 1998, for the first time, the party got political. "We demand equal rights," was the theme. Same-sex couples were not even allowed legally recognized civil partnerships in Germany until 2001.

Berlin Pride through the years Christopher Street Day In many German cities, Pride is also known as Christopher Street Day or CSD. Christopher Street is the New York location of the Stonewall Inn. In the early hours of July 28, 1969, police led a brutal raid inside the famous gay bar. The ensuing violent demonstrations of gay and lesbian New Yorkers against the excessive force used by police became known as the Stonewall Riots.

Berlin Pride through the years Mainstream support In February 2001, same-sex couples were granted legal civil unions, largely due to the efforts of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), who were in power at the time and able to pass the law over the protests of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU). SPD Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse (left) attended Berlin Pride that year in a sign of solidarity.

Berlin Pride through the years Activists in all forms In 2014, as the fight to legalize gay marriage was heating up, Brandenburg state Police Commissioner risked disciplinary action by marching in the Pride Parade in his uniform without permission. Over the years, CSD Berlin has become of the biggest pride celebrations in the world.

Berlin Pride through the years Marriage legalization The 2017 parade would be the last before gay marriage was legalized in Germany, which came in October of that year after Chancellor Angela Merkel manuevered a way to let it happen without herself having to promote it and alienate her more conservative voter base. However, the LGBT community in Germany still faces regular discrimination, such as in adoption law.

Berlin Pride through the years Miss CSD From 500 attendants in 1979, Berlin Pride now averages about 500,000 participants a year. The celebration is no longer just for the LGBT community, but for allies as well.

Berlin Pride through the years Always political Pride is often political, and the causes championed each year at Christopher Street Day are not only LGBT rights but human rights and problems that affect all people. Here, a participant holds up an environmental awareness sign: "Avoid plastic waste!" Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



