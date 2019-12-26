 Ex-US Marine faces Russian prison after rowdy night | News | DW | 11.03.2020

News

Ex-US Marine faces Russian prison after rowdy night

Russian prosecutors have accused the US student and former Marine of attacking two police officers while in transit to a detention center. The 28-year-old Texan said he was too intoxicated to remember the incident.

Trevor Reed behind bars in Moscow (Reuters/T. Makeyeva)

US student and former Marine Trevor Reed appeared before a Moscow court on Wednesday for allegedly attacking two police officers in the Russian capital.

The 28-year-old Texan was accused of jerking the steering wheel of a police car while in transit to a detention center and then elbowing another law enforcement agent in the vehicle.

Reed faces up to 10 years in prison, although his defense argues that there is insufficient evidence to prove his guilt.

Witness testimony, including from Reed's Russian girlfriend Alina Tsybulnik, suggests the police car never swerved en route to the detention. The two police officers testified that they were afraid for their lives when Reed grabbed the wheel.

Defense attorneys said security camera footage also failed to show the police vehicle swerving. Footage from the police car and station was wiped before the defense could obtain them.

'Extremely intoxicated'

Reed's father claimed his son was not prepared to plead guilty or not, saying the former Marine did not have sufficient recollection of the incident.

"He can't plead honestly one way or another,” Joey Reed said. "He was extremely intoxicated. He remembers nothing of the evening except people trying to toast him with vodka at a party.”

According to the defense, Reed was arrested after his girlfriend's colleague called the police in response to his alleged reckless behavior at a party.

Reed complained that he was handled roughly by the officers and received injuries during the arrest. Personnel from the US State Department visited Reed throughout his pre-trial detention.

ls/dj (Reuters, AFP)

