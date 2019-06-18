Ex-UEFA boss Michel Platini freed after questioning over 2022 World Cup

Michel Platini, a three-time Ballon d'Or winner and former president of European football's governing body, UEFA, has been released from French custody after being questioned regarding the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, according to French media.

Platini's lawyer, William Bourbon, said early Wednesday that the former French star was "no longer in custody" after being questioned for several hours. Bourbon said that there had been "a lot of fuss over nothing."

The 63-year-old was detained by French police on Tuesday and taken into the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police in Paris. The former France captain was questioned in connection with a criminal investigation into corruption surrounding how the hosting rights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup were awarded to the Gulf state of Qatar in 2010.

Of the 24 FIFA executive members who voted for the decision, including Platini, 16 have resigned, been suspended or are under surveillance.

Platini was the active UEFA president from January 2007 until December 2015 when he stepped down from the position having been found guilty of an ethics violation. His initial six-year ban was reduced to four years after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and ended in March 2019.

Outstanding playmaker With his deft feet, immense footballing brain and a developed nose for goal, Michel Platini was established as one of the world's best by the early 1980s, at the latest. After stints with Nancy and St. Etienne in Ligue 1, he moved to Juventus in 1982 and became a genuine global star. Playing for "the Old Lady," he won the league title twice and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1984.

National hero Platini also reveled in international glory. As the right hand to his coach Michel Hidalgo, he orchestrated play for France and led them to victory on home soil in the 1984 European Championships. In the final against Spain, Platini scored the game's only goal with a free kick. La Grande Nation celebrated its newest hero, who would later be crowned European sportsman of the year.

Difficult times in the dugout A little like Franz Beckenbauer, Platini took charge of the national team as a coach soon after the end of his playing career. He was just 33. But he struggled to emulate his success on pitch from the sidelines. He failed to qualify for the 1990 World Cup. After that, his France team went on to record 19 unbeaten games, only to drop out early at the 1992 European Championships. Platini then quit.

Master of ceremonies A year later, Platini moved on to his next grand task, organizing the 1998 World Cup in France. Then 38, this marked the beginning of a meteoric rise to the top as a football functionary. The party proved a success, as hosts France won fueled by their next inspired number 10: Zinedine Zidane. Meanwhile, Platini struck a key alliance with Sepp Blatter in his 1998 bid to become FIFA president.

Atop another European summit By 2007, Platini hit the big time in European functionary terms. In January, he won the vote to become UEFA president, dethroning incumbent Lennart Johansson. Platini won his core support from smaller, primarily eastern European federations. He went on to secure automatic Champions League berths for "smaller" teams, also expanding the European Championship — from 16 to 24 participating countries.

Pupil, protege, and partner in crime? Platini later announced his intent to succeed Sepp Blatter as the president of FIFA. But this handover from patron to protege never came to pass. Both Platini and Blatter were suspended from FIFA ahead of the unscheduled 2016 vote. The reason? An ominous payment of €1.8 million from Blatter to Platini, nominally for consultancy work. Instead of Platini, Gianni Infantino took the reins of FIFA.

Frozen out Platini fights the allegations of corruption but with limited success. Even his appeal at the Court of Arbitration of Sport is unsuccessful. FIFA's ethics commission banned Platini from the group for eight years in December of 2015. The court found that while Blatter's payment to Platini could not be called corruption, it did also lack a legal basis. His suspension was later reduced to four years.

The definitive end? Platini's ban from all football activities expires later this year. But now he has been questioned in connection with Qatar winning hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup. Does that mark the end for his FIFA career? His lawyer certainly doesn't see it that way: "He has done absolutely nothing wrong and affirms that he is totally unrelated to the facts [of the case], which are unknown to him." Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons



Platini claims innocence

In response to the latest development in the investigations, Platini released a statement insisting he is innocent having fully cooperated with inquiries.

"Michel Platini, after being heard in the same investigation in open court last year, is now questioned under the regime of custody for technical reasons.

His counsel, Mr. William Bourdon, strongly asserts that this is in no way an arrest, but a hearing as a witness in the context desired by the investigators, a framework that prevents all persons heard, then confronted, can not confer outside the procedure.

Michel Platini expresses himself serenely and precisely, answering all the questions, including those on the conditions for the awarding of UEFA EURO 2016, and has provided useful explanations.

He has nothing to reproach himself with claims to be totally foreign to facts that go beyond him.

He is absolutely confident about what is next."

