Ex-Trump aide John Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial

If called to testify in the Senate, Bolton would be the highest-ranking White House official to appear in impeachment proceedings. Democrats have urged for him to testify, but Republicans oppose calling new witnesses.
In a surprise move, former national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he would be willing to testify in impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump if called to do so.
"If the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a prepared statement.
Bolton, who was fired from his post in September, would become the highest-ranking White House official to appear in impeachment proceedings against Trump.
The announcement is a major boost for Democrats, who have been pushing for Bolton and other senior Trump administration officials to be summoned to testify in the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.
Despite his willingness to testify, the Democrats would need some Republican support for calling him to appear.
Issuing a subpoena in the Senate would require a simple majority of lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Senate — meaning several of Trump's fellow Republicans would have to vote in favor of the move.
Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has also indicated he does not want to call new witnesses in the trial.
The White House has also blocked testimony before by citing executive privilege, while telling others to ignore the subpoenas — which Congress has few options to enforce.
Read more: Impeachment in the US — How does it work?
Trump focus on impeachment, amid Iran upheaval
Despite rising tensions with Iran, President Trump has reserved much of his social media ire on Monday for the impeachment proceedings against him.
In several posts on Twitter on Monday, Trump repeatedly called the proceedings against him as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt."
Impeachment proceedings have stalled over the witness issue. House of Representatives Speaker and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi has not yet formally sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate — meaning the trial schedule is unclear.
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on December 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction.
Why Bolton?
Based on testimony from other witnesses in impeachment proceedings, Democrats believe Bolton has direct knowledge that supports the charges against Trump.
Trump is accused of withholding military aid and pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.
Fiona Hill, a former White House official, previously testified that Bolton called the scheme a "drug deal" and told her to notify lawyers for the National Security Council.
Hill also testified that Bolton called Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who played a central figure in the pressure campaign, a "hand grenade that is going to blow everybody up."
rs/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Democrats have clinched historic impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump. But they have a few reasons to delay the final trial in the Senate. (20.12.2019)
The public impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump has moved Ukraine into the global spotlight. Officials in Kyiv are worried about the negative fallout, which has already begun. (20.11.2019)
US President Donald Trump has been formally impeached by the House of Representatives. But what is impeachment? DW explains how it all works. (19.12.2019)
House lawmakers have voted to impeach US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A trial in the Republican-held Senate will decide if he will be removed from office. (19.12.2019)
In the ongoing impeachment hearings into US President Donald Trump, his former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill described the idea that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the 2016 election as a "fictional narrative." (21.11.2019)
US diplomat Gordon Sondland has testified that Donald Trump's personal lawyer was pursuing a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine. The envoy to the EU is a crucial witness in the impeachment inquiry into the president. (20.11.2019)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged US President Donald Trump to get rid of more hawkish officials to improve ties with his country, following the firing of Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton. (11.09.2019)