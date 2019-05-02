Ex-Sudan leader Bashir appears before prosecutor to face corruption charges

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir was brought before a prosecutor to face corruption charges. It was the first time he has been seen in public since being toppled in an April coup.
Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was seen in public Sunday for the first time since the military toppled him a coup.
Bashir was taken from Kober prison in the capital Khartoum to the prosecutor's office to face corruptions charges.
Prosecutor Alaeddin Dafallah told reporters that the former strongman was facing charges of "possessing foreign currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally."
Bashir was ousted by the military in an April 11 coup following months of protests against rising prices and a weak economy that ultimately morphed into calls for his 30 year rule to end.
In May, he was charged with involvement in killing protesters and incitement to kill protesters.
A week after his ouster, the military and police said they had found more than $100 million (€89 million) in his home in US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds.
Bashir came to power in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup.
The ruling military council has said they would not extradite Bashir to The Hague to face war crime allegations related to the civil war in Darfur.
Military leaders and the opposition movement that led the protests to topple Bashir have been locked in a dispute over a transition to civilian rule and democracy.
More than 100 protesters were killed earlier this month when soldiers and paramilitary groups cracked down on an opposition sit-in in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum.
cw/amp (AFP, AP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Saudi Arabia has shown support for the transitional military government in Sudan since the ousting of the country's longtime president. Observers suggest the Saudis are increasing their influence over Khartoum. But why? (22.04.2019)
The conflict between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters is worsening, with reports of deaths and injuries in Khartoum. After months of peaceful protest, demonstrators now deserve Europe's full support. (03.06.2019)
Sudan's military council and opposition groups have agreed to resume talks on the formation of a transitional council. The opposition alliance has also decided to suspend its campaign of civil disobedience. (12.06.2019)
Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to prison after a coup ended his three-decade rule. Uganda is considering granting asylum to the former leader. (17.04.2019)
Sudan's new military rulers say ousted President al-Bashir will not be extradited while they are in power. Protesters, meanwhile, are calling for a swift return to civilian rule. (12.04.2019)
Sudan has been suspended from the African Union until civilian rule is established in the country. Calls for the bloc to take action mounted after a crackdown by the army this week, in which scores were killed. (06.06.2019)
The Sudanese military has promised elections after its agreement with the main opposition coalition broke down. The announcement comes after dozens of protesters were killed by the army and militia. (04.06.2019)