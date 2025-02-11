Ex-Spain FA boss Rubiales tells court kiss was consensual

Luis Rubiales has told a court that Jenni Hermoso gave her consent before he kissed her on the lips after the 2023 Women's World Cup final. This came in stark contrast to testimony from the player.

Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales told the National Court in Madrid on Tuesday that he was "totally sure" that national team forward Jenni Hermoso had consented to the kiss seen by millions after Spain had just won the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Sydney.

"I asked her if I can give you a little kiss and she said 'okay', that's what happens," Rubiales said.

"In that moment it was something completely spontaneous."

An expert in lip reading testified earlier that Rubiales had asked Hermoso, "Can I give you a kiss?" based on video footage shown in the court, in which the star player's face could not be seen.

Hermoso 'didn't hear or understand'

Earlier in the trial however, Hermoso gave a very different account of the incident. When asked if at any point Rubiales had asked her if he could kiss her, the Spain forward said no.

"I didn't hear or understand anything," Hermoso said.

"The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth."

She added that she had "felt disrespected" by Rubiales after the final and that the kiss had "stained one of the happiest days of my life."

Rubiales: Behavior 'not appropriate'

Rubiales conceded in Tuesday's testimony that he had "made a mistake" on the podium and that his behavior "was not appropriate," adding that he should have "been in a more institutional role."

However, he reiterated his denial that any offence had been committed.

Jenni Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual Image: Richard Callis/ATP/picture alliance

Prosecutors are seeking two and a half years in prison for Rubiales – one year for sexual assault, and 18 months for allegedly coercing Hermoso, 34, to downplay the incident.

The three other defendants, including the women's national team coach at the 2023 World Cup, Jorge Vilda, also stand accused of coercion. Prosecutors are seeking 18 months in prison for each of them.

Rubiales resigned under intense pressure three weeks after the World Cup, and in October, 2023 FIFA banned him for three years from "all football-related activities at national and international levels."

Edited by: Kyle McKinnon