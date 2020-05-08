 Ex-Soviet states mark Victory Day amid pandemic, Putin calls Russia ′invincible′ | News | DW | 09.05.2020

News

Ex-Soviet states mark Victory Day amid pandemic, Putin calls Russia 'invincible'

Russia and other former Soviet states have marked 75 years since the end of World War II with subdued ceremonies — with one exception. Belarus pushed ahead with a huge military parade in Minsk.

A military air show over Moscow's Red Square (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Sharifulin)

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called for Russians to stand together as former Soviet states mark Victory Day, 75 years since the end of World War II.

Plans for a large military parade in Moscow were postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However an air show was watched by small groups of people.

"We know and firmly believe that we are invincible when we stand together," Putin said in a televised speech.

"Our veterans sought for life, against death. And we will always be equal to their unity and endurance," he added, implying a relationship between the current coronavirus crisis in Russia and the wartime suffering.

Read more: World War II and the battle over collective memory in Eastern Europe

Putin was due to preside over 15,000 troops in Moscow's Red Square, with foreign dignitaries and veterans also invited. Instead, Putin cut a solitary figure as he laid flowers at the tomb of the Eternal Flame.

Putin takes part in a flower-laying ceremony (Reuters/A. Druzhinin)

Commemorations to mark the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two were toned down

Russia has reported over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus a day for a week, seeing numbers of infections skyrocketing past 180,000.

Coronavirus 'psychosis'

Celebrations in other former Soviet states under coronavirus restrictions like Estonia and Latvia were also forced to be more subdued — but not so in Belarus.

The eastern European country, which has been led by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for over 25 years, organized a parade of over 3,000 members of the armed forces in Minsk.

Belarusian soldiers take part in the Victory Day parade (Reuters/V. Fedosenko)

Some 5,000 Belarusian soldiers took part in the country's Victory Day parade

Authoritarian Lukashenko has dismissed the coronavirus as a "psychosis." Belarus is one of the only European countries not to have put any restrictions on public life in place and this week announced that presidential elections will take place regardless of the pandemic.

Read more: German president marks 'lonely' World War II 75th anniversary

Earlier in the week, a spokesman for Putin expressed concern that the former Soviet state and close ally to Russia planned to go ahead with the parade.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Reuters/V. Fedosenko)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken a more relaxed approach to the coronavirus pandemic

"We hope it will not lead to some kind of explosive increase in the number of infected," Smitry Peskov said. Belarus has officially recorded 21,101 cases and 121 people have died.

Former Soviet states commemorate the end of World War II in Europe a day after western European countries because Germany's surrender was officially signed at 11 p.m. on May 8 1945, by which time it was after midnight in Moscow.

ed/mm (AFP, dpa)

