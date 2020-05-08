Ex-Soviet states mark Victory Day amid pandemic, Putin calls Russia 'invincible'

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called for Russians to stand together as former Soviet states mark Victory Day, 75 years since the end of World War II.

Plans for a large military parade in Moscow were postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However an air show was watched by small groups of people.

"We know and firmly believe that we are invincible when we stand together," Putin said in a televised speech.

"Our veterans sought for life, against death. And we will always be equal to their unity and endurance," he added, implying a relationship between the current coronavirus crisis in Russia and the wartime suffering.

Putin was due to preside over 15,000 troops in Moscow's Red Square, with foreign dignitaries and veterans also invited. Instead, Putin cut a solitary figure as he laid flowers at the tomb of the Eternal Flame.



Commemorations to mark the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two were toned down

Russia has reported over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus a day for a week, seeing numbers of infections skyrocketing past 180,000.

Coronavirus 'psychosis'

Celebrations in other former Soviet states under coronavirus restrictions like Estonia and Latvia were also forced to be more subdued — but not so in Belarus.

The eastern European country, which has been led by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for over 25 years, organized a parade of over 3,000 members of the armed forces in Minsk.

Some 5,000 Belarusian soldiers took part in the country's Victory Day parade

Authoritarian Lukashenko has dismissed the coronavirus as a "psychosis." Belarus is one of the only European countries not to have put any restrictions on public life in place and this week announced that presidential elections will take place regardless of the pandemic.

Earlier in the week, a spokesman for Putin expressed concern that the former Soviet state and close ally to Russia planned to go ahead with the parade.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken a more relaxed approach to the coronavirus pandemic

"We hope it will not lead to some kind of explosive increase in the number of infected," Smitry Peskov said. Belarus has officially recorded 21,101 cases and 121 people have died.

Former Soviet states commemorate the end of World War II in Europe a day after western European countries because Germany's surrender was officially signed at 11 p.m. on May 8 1945, by which time it was after midnight in Moscow.

