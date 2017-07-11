 Ex-Pope Benedict XVI named in child abuse report | News | DW | 20.01.2022

News

Ex-Pope Benedict XVI named in child abuse report

Benedict served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013. He is accused of failing to act in four child abuse cases during his time as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.

Pope Benedict shakes hands with German Cardinal Reinhard Marx in 2011

Pope Benedict (left) was born in Bavaria, Germany

A child abuse report released in Germany on Thursday found former Pope Benedict failed to act in four cases of mistreatment.

Law firm  Westphal Spilker Wastl, which conducted the investigation, said Benedict failed to prevent child abuse of minors during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982. 

Benedict has denied the charges. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

wd/dj (AFP, KNA)

