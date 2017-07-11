Ex-Pope Benedict XVI 'failed to act' in child abuse cases — report

A child abuse report released in Germany on Thursday found former Pope Benedict failed to act in four cases of mistreatment.

What do we know so far?

Law firm Westphal Spilker Wastl, which conducted the investigation, said Benedict failed to prevent child abuse of minors during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.

Two of the child abuse cases involve priests who were legally charged with abuse under Benedict, who was known as Archbishop Joseph Ratzinger at the time. These two priests were allowed to continue their work in the church as pastors.

No actions were taken by the church against the two clergymen, and no care was given to their victims.

Benedict has denied the charges.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

wd/dj (AFP, KNA)