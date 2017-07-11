Ex-Pope Benedict XVI admits false statement during abuse probe testimony

Former Pope Benedict XVI apologized for giving a false statement during a probe into sexual abuse in his old Munich archdiocese, his secretary said in a statement on Monday that was posted to the Vatican News portal.

The statement, which given to the German-language Catholic News Agency (KNA), said the former pope said the false statement was "did not occur with ill intent."

Current Pope Francis on Friday pledged to apply justice for the victims of sexual abuse by members of the Catholic Church a day after a report revealed that former Pope Benedict XVI had failed to act in four cases of abuse prior to becoming pope.

Thursday's report looked into sexual abuse cases by members of the clergy in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Ex-Pope Benedict XVI — known as Joseph Ratzinger at the time — was archbishop there between 1977 and 1985.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/rc (dpa, KNA)