Ex-Pope Benedict begs forgiveness from abuse victims

Former Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday over his handling of clergy sex abuse cases.

Benedict expressed his "deep shame" and "great pain," as well as his "sincere request for apology to all victims of sexual abuse."

However, the retired pope said he was not personally involved in any cover-up after an independent inquiry criticized his actions in the way he dealt with four cases during his time as archbishop of Munich.

What was Pope Benedict's response to a report into abuse

An independent report published on January 20 chronicles decades of alleged abuse in the archdiocese of Munich, which he led as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger from 1977 to 1982.

In a letter in response to the report — which found that Benedict neglected to take action against clerics accused of abuse and that he lied to investigators carrying out the recent inquiry — the 94-year-old did not personally apologize to the victims of the abuse.

Regarding the inquiry's conclusion that he misled investigators over not being present at a meeting concerning the transfer of a priest, who was accused of abusing children, from North Rhine Westphalia to Bavaria, Benedict said this was based on a misunderstanding.

"An oversight occurred concerning the question of my participation in the ordinariate meeting of January 15, 1980," he wrote, adding that the mistake was "not intentional" and "I hope, also excusable."

"The fact that the oversight was exploited to cast doubt on my truthfulness, indeed to portray me as a liar, has affected me deeply," he said.

"I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate," Benedict said in a statement released by the Vatican.

Benedict wrote that he was "particularly grateful for the confidence, support and prayer that [his successor] Pope Francis personally expressed to me."

What did the report say?

According to law firm Westphal Spilker Wastl (WSW), which conducted the investigation, Benedict failed to prevent abuse of minors during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising.

"In a total of four cases, we reached a consensus there was a failure to act," said attorney Martin Pusch, who presented the WSW report.

Two cases involve priests who were legally charged with child abuse and were allowed to continue their work in the church as pastors.

The church also took no official disciplinary action against the clergymen while it was unclear what care was given to the victims.

Experts from WSW suggested Ratzinger reassigned priests who had abused children to other areas during his time as archbishop in Bavaria.

These accusations were categorically denied by Ratzinger's lawyers on Tuesday.

"The expert report contains no evidence to support an allegation of misconduct or assistance in a cover-up," the lawyers argue. "As archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger was not involved in any cover-up of acts of abuse."

