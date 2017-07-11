Ex-Pope Benedict begs forgiveness from abuse victims

Former Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday over his handling of clergy sex abuse cases.

However, the retired pope said he was not personally involved in any cover-up after an independent inquiry criticized his actions in the way he dealt with four cases during his time as archbishop of Munich.

"I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate," Benedict said in a statement released by the Vatican.

An independent report published on January 20 chronicles decades of alleged abuse in the archdiocese of Munich, which he led as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger from 1977 to 1982.

In a letter in response to the report — which found that Benedict neglected to take action against clerics accused of abuse and that he lied to investigators carrying out the recent inquiry — the 94-year-old admitted to "misdemeanors and errors that occurred" while "apologizing to all victims of sexual abuse."

Benedict wrote that he was "particularly grateful for the confidence, support and prayer that [his successor] Pope Francis personally expressed to me."

