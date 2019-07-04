Ex-Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo arrested in US

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is wanted in his home country for corruption in connection with the sprawling Odebrecht scandal.
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was arrested in the United States on Tuesday and faces possible extradition to Peru on corruption charges.
Toledo, who served as president from 2001-2006, "was arrested this morning for extradition, in the United States," Peru's Justice Ministry said on Twitter.
The 73-year-old stands accused of receiving $20 million (€18 million) from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to win public works contracts to build a highway connecting Peru and Brazil. He denies the charges.
Peruvian Justice Minister Vicente Zeballos said Toledo's extradition could take up to a year.
Odebrecht has admitted to paying $800 million in bribes to officials in a dozen countries across Latin America.
The Odebrecht scandal has ensnared officials across Latin America, including three other former Peruvian presidents.
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, president from 2016-2018, is being held in pretrial detention on graft charges.
Alan Garcia, who served two terms as president between 1985-1990 and 2006-2011, fatally shot himself in the head in April when police came to arrest him in connection with a corruption probe.
Former President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) is also awaiting trial for graft and money laundering.
cw/bw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
