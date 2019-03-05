Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo — report

Japanese prosecutors have rearrested Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's former chairman, on new allegations of financial misconduct, according to local media reports.

Ghosn, 65, had been out on bail awaiting trial for allegedly misappropriating funds while he was in charge of the Japanese automaker.

What we know so far

Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed Japanese prosecutors entering Ghosn's temporary accommodation in Tokyo early Thursday morning and a car later going to the prosecutors' office.

Prosecutors have issued a fresh arrest warrant against the former Nissan executive, according to Kyodo News.

The arrest warrant is related to a new allegation of financial misconduct.

'Outrageous and arbitrary'

Ghosn said: the latest arrest was "outrageous and arbitrary."

"I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me."

Fourth arrest: Ghosn was first arrested in November for allegedly under-reporting his compensation while he was Nissan's chairman. He was then served two other arrest warrants, which allowed Japanese prosecutors to prolong his detention without trial. Last month, a court granted him conditional bail, which prevents him from fleeing the country and destroying evidence.

Financial misconduct charges: The 65-year-old has been accused of under-reporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) from 2010-2015. He is also suspected of making Nissan cover a personal financial loss of 1.85 billion yen in October 2008. Ghosn has accused Nissan's board of orchestrating a coup against him.

Who is Carlos Ghosn? He is a former auto tycoon credited with rescuing Nissan from bankruptcy. He is also the mastermind behind the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, a strategic automotive partnership, and chaired all three companies recently. The boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi dismissed him after his arrest, and he resigned as Renault's chairman in January.

