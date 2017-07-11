Ex-Nazi death camp guard faces German court reckoning

Prosecutors' closing arguments were to be heard on Monday in the trial of former Nazi concentration camp guard, Bruno D.

The 93-year-old is accused of complicity in the murder of more than 5,000 people at the Stutthof camp during World War II.

More than 60,000 people, including Jews, political prisoners, and homosexuals, were killed in the camp near what is now Gdansk, Poland.

"I don't bear any guilt for what happened back then," D. told Judge Anna Meier-Goering last year at the Hamburg tribunal.

"I didn't contribute anything to it, other than standing guard. But I was forced to do it, it was an order."

His defense argued that he was assigned to the camp because a heart condition prevented him from serving on the frontline.

Prosecutors argued that his involvement was crucial to the killings because his time in the SS coincided with the "Final Solution" order to systematically exterminate Jews.

The Nazis set up the Stutthof camp in 1939, initially using it to detain Polish political prisoners.

But it ended up holding 110,000 detainees, including many Jews. Some 65,000 people perished in the camp.

Germany has been focusing on cases against concentration camp suspects in recent years. However court proceedings are difficult to execute due to the advancing age of the suspects.

Bruno D. is relatively young in comparison with previous defendants.

The 93-year-old's trial has taken place in a juvenile court because he was 17 at the time.

A case against Johan Rehbogen, another Stutthof guard, could not be completed because of the suspect's heart and kidney issues.

Another case was dropped because the accused 97-year-old was too ill to appear before the court.

kw/rc (AFP, epd)

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.