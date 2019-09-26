 Ex-leader of Austria′s far-right Freedom Party to withdraw from politics | News | DW | 01.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ex-leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party to withdraw from politics

Heinz-Christian Strache has announced that he is withdrawing from politics after his party's heavy election loss on Sunday. The "Ibiza" scandal forced the former vice-chancellor from his position earlier this year.

Former far-right Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache

Heinz-Christian Strache is withdrawing from politics and suspending his membership with Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), he said on Tuesday morning.

"Out of loyalty for my supporters, it is essential that I avert any further damage to the Freedom Party and prevent any internal divisions," said Strache at a press conference in Vienna.

Read more: Austria: Secret video ensnares far-right leader

Strache, who led the FPÖ for 14 years, also served as vice-chancellor from 2017 to 2019 before he was forced out of the government in May when video footage emerged of him appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help from what turned out to be a fake Russian backer in Ibiza.

Watch video 26:06

Video Scandal: Election Blow for Europe's Far-Right?

The "Ibiza" scandal, as it became known, led to Strache losing his job in a vote of confidence supported by left-leaning parties and conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. At the time, the FPÖ was the junior coalition party to Kurz's conservative People's Party. 

The government then called for a snap election, which was held on Sunday. The FPÖ suffered a heavy loss, winning just 16% of the vote, down 10 percentage points from 2017. 

Read more: Austria's far right loses ground as Sebastian Kurz wins landslide

Until Tuesday, Strache had left open the possibility of seeking public office again in the future. The former vice chancellor is also under investigation for the alleged misuse of party funds. In Tuesday's press conference, he repeated his claim that he was the victim of a conspiracy against his party. 

knp/rc (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Austria's far right loses ground as Sebastian Kurz wins landslide

Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz and his People's Party have won Austria's parliamentary vote. The far-right Freedom Party, Kurz's former coalition partner, has taken a beating following a corruption scandal. (30.09.2019)  

Austria: Far-right ex-leader Strache investigated for reported misuse of party funds

Prosecutors have confirmed an investigation against the ex-leader of far-right FPÖ party, Heinz-Christian Strache, on suspicion of embezzling party funds. Strache was forced out of government over the "Ibiza" scandal. (26.09.2019)  

Austria: Secret video ensnares far-right leader

Heinz-Christian Strache has been accused of offering business deals to a woman claiming to be Russian in exchange for her help in Austria's 2017 election. German media published a recording of the meeting. (18.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Strache: 'I offered him my resignation as vice chancellor of Austria, and he accepted it'  

Timing of 'Ibiza video' not deliberate, Spiegel reporter says  

Video Scandal: Election Blow for Europe's Far-Right?  

Related content

Heinz-Christian Strache

Austria: Far-right ex-leader Strache investigated for reported misuse of party funds 26.09.2019

Prosecutors have confirmed an investigation against the ex-leader of far-right FPÖ party, Heinz-Christian Strache, on suspicion of embezzling party funds. Strache was forced out of government over the "Ibiza" scandal.

Austria faces coalition poker after general election 30.09.2019

Austria's conservative leader, Sebastian Kurz, is on the hunt for coalition partners after winning the country's snap general election. Kurz's People's Party secured 37 percent of the vote. Many are speculating on a deal with the Greens.

Wahl Österreich Sebastian Kurz

Austria's far right loses ground as Sebastian Kurz wins landslide 30.09.2019

Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz and his People's Party have won Austria's parliamentary vote. The far-right Freedom Party, Kurz's former coalition partner, has taken a beating following a corruption scandal.

Advertisement