 Ex-leader of Austria′s far-right Freedom Party to quit politics | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

Ex-leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party to quit politics

Heinz-Christian Strache has announced in Vienna that he is ending his political career. The former vice-chancellor was forced out of the government following the "Ibiza" scandal earlier this year.

Former far-right Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache

Heinz-Christian Strache is ending is political career and giving up his membership with Austria's far-right Freedom Party. The politician made the announcement on Tuesday morning in Vienna.

Strache led the Freedom Party for 14 years. He also served as vice-chancellor from 2017 to 2019 before he was forced from the government after video footage emerged of him appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help from what turned out to be a fake Russian backer.

The far-right Freedom Party suffered a heavy loss in a snap federal election held in Austria on Sunday.

Read more: Austria's far right loses ground as Sebastian Kurz wins landslide

knp/rc (AP, DPA)

Austria's far right loses ground as Sebastian Kurz wins landslide

Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz and his People's Party have won Austria's parliamentary vote. The far-right Freedom Party, Kurz's former coalition partner, has taken a beating following a corruption scandal. (30.09.2019)  

Heinz-Christian Strache

