Ex-journalists of Turkey's opposition daily Cumhuriyet freed from prison

Five former journalists and a cartoonist from opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet have been released after 142 days behind bars on assisting terrorism charges. The men were greeted by supporters and family on their release.
Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals has ordered the release of five journalists and a cartoonist. The former employees of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet had been serving sentences of less than five years for "aiding and abetting terror groups without being a member."
Read more: Can Dundar: Turkish democracy will continue despite Erdogan
Hakan Kara, Mustafa Kemal Gungor, Guray Oz, Onder Celik, Bulent Utku and caricaturist Musa Kart were released on Thursday after nearly five months in prison, and were greeted by supporters and family members outside the jail in the northwestern town of Kandira, nearly 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Istanbul.
Terror charges
The six men had been accused of supporting three organizations that Turkey views as terrorist groups, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front and the Gulen movement, which has been blamed for the failed 2016 coup attempt.
Read more: Opinion: What's next for journalism in the Erdogan era?
Cumhuriyet is Turkey's oldest daily newspaper, founded in 1924, and is run by an independent foundation that has frequently courted friction with government authorities.
Its former editor, Can Dundar, fled to Germany after being convicted in 2016 over a story that suggested Turkey had supplied weapons to Islamist groups in Syria.
Turkey was rated 157 out of 180 nations in the Reporters Without Borders 2019 Press Freedom Index.
jsi/cmk (Reuters, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Journalism is under threat in Turkey, not least because 1 in 4 journalists is out of a job. An EU-funded program called "Media for Democracy," or M4D, aims to protect journalists — though it faces multiple challenges. (14.04.2019)
Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Dogan went to prison for portraying life in southeastern Turkey during the country's state of emergency. Now she is free, and has no plans to give up her fight against injustice. (26.02.2019)
Istanbul's mayoral election will be rerun following an appeal from the strongman-president's party. The exiled journalist Can Dundar gave DW his appraisal of the complex situation leading up to the June 23 election. (08.05.2019)
Erol Onderoglu, the national representative for Reporters Without Borders, was one of three facing 14 years in jail. 140 journalists are currently in prison in Turkey, despite international demands that they be set free. (17.07.2019)
Journalists have had a hard time in Erdogan's Turkey: initially dismissed from their jobs, hundreds went on to be arrested. Now, they're grappling with the publication of a blacklist. Bülent Mumay asks what's next. (11.07.2019)
Three years ago, a failed coup in Turkey led to a media crackdown. Since then, journalists have banded together to document the cases of reporters imprisoned or charged with crimes against the state. (15.07.2019)
In January, Ünker had been sentenced to 13 months in prison for her reporting on offshore companies in Malta as part of the international Paradise Papers investigations. (08.05.2019)