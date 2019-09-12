 Ex-journalists of Turkey′s opposition daily Cumhuriyet freed from prison | News | DW | 12.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ex-journalists of Turkey's opposition daily Cumhuriyet freed from prison

Five former journalists and a cartoonist from opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet have been released after 142 days behind bars on assisting terrorism charges. The men were greeted by supporters and family on their release.

Turkish press employees upon their release

Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals has ordered the release of five journalists and a cartoonist. The former employees of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet had been serving sentences of less than five years for "aiding and abetting terror groups without being a member."

Read more: Can Dundar: Turkish democracy will continue despite Erdogan

Hakan Kara, Mustafa Kemal Gungor, Guray Oz, Onder Celik, Bulent Utku and caricaturist Musa Kart were released on Thursday after nearly five months in prison, and were greeted by supporters and family members outside the jail in the northwestern town of Kandira, nearly 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Istanbul.

Watch video 02:19

Court drops libel case against Pelin Unker

Terror charges

The six men had been accused of supporting three organizations that Turkey views as terrorist groups, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front and the Gulen movement, which has been blamed for the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Read more: Opinion: What's next for journalism in the Erdogan era?

Listen to audio 05:22

WorldLink: Turkey's press freedom

Cumhuriyet is Turkey's oldest daily newspaper, founded in 1924, and is run by an independent foundation that has frequently courted friction with government authorities.

Its former editor, Can Dundar, fled to Germany after being convicted in 2016 over a story that suggested Turkey had supplied weapons to Islamist groups in Syria.

Turkey was rated 157 out of 180 nations in the Reporters Without Borders 2019 Press Freedom Index.

jsi/cmk (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU throws unemployed journalists in Turkey a lifeline

Journalism is under threat in Turkey, not least because 1 in 4 journalists is out of a job. An EU-funded program called "Media for Democracy," or M4D, aims to protect journalists — though it faces multiple challenges. (14.04.2019)  

Zehra Dogan: Turkey's rebel with a pen and a paintbrush

Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Dogan went to prison for portraying life in southeastern Turkey during the country's state of emergency. Now she is free, and has no plans to give up her fight against injustice. (26.02.2019)  

Can Dundar: Turkish democracy will continue despite Erdogan

Istanbul's mayoral election will be rerun following an appeal from the strongman-president's party. The exiled journalist Can Dundar gave DW his appraisal of the complex situation leading up to the June 23 election. (08.05.2019)  

Turkish journalists acquitted of terrorist propaganda charges

Erol Onderoglu, the national representative for Reporters Without Borders, was one of three facing 14 years in jail. 140 journalists are currently in prison in Turkey, despite international demands that they be set free. (17.07.2019)  

Opinion: What's next for journalism in the Erdogan era?

Journalists have had a hard time in Erdogan's Turkey: initially dismissed from their jobs, hundreds went on to be arrested. Now, they're grappling with the publication of a blacklist. Bülent Mumay asks what's next. (11.07.2019)  

Reporters in Turkey adopt a new beat: Imprisoned journalists

Three years ago, a failed coup in Turkey led to a media crackdown. Since then, journalists have banded together to document the cases of reporters imprisoned or charged with crimes against the state. (15.07.2019)  

Pelin Ünker's prison sentence overturned

In January, Ünker had been sentenced to 13 months in prison for her reporting on offshore companies in Malta as part of the international Paradise Papers investigations. (08.05.2019)  

Can Dundar on the collapse of media in Turkey: 'Did I upset you, boss?'

Living in exile in Germany, journalist Can Dundar has been highly critical of the clampdown on the media under President Erdogan. In a DW exclusive, he wrote about the collapse of the independent press in Turkey. (15.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Reporters Without Borders

2019 Press Freedom Index

Audios and videos on the topic

WorldLink: Turkey's press freedom  

Can Dündar: 'We must continue to embrace human rights'  

German journalists: 'The goal here is to influence reporting'  

Court drops libel case against Pelin Unker  

'A gift of god for Erdogan'  

Related content

Logo Reporter Ohne Grenzen englisch

Reporters Without Borders honors journalists who fear for their lives 12.09.2019

Three female journalists, from Malta, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam have received this year's press freedom prizes awarded by the NGO Reporters Without Borders. Two were not allowed to travel to collect their award.

Ukraine | Oleg Sentsov | PK nach Freilassung aus russischer Haft

Oleg Sentsov vows to fight for 'prisoners of the Kremlin' 10.09.2019

Facing the press for the first time since being freed in a major prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, the film director spoke of the suffering in Russian jails and issued a stark warning about Vladimir Putin.

Selahattin Demirtas ehemaliger stellvertretender HDP Vorsitzender

Turkey: Court orders pro-Kurdish leader Demirtas released 02.09.2019

However, Selahattin Demirtas will likely remain in jail after being convicted of spreading "terrorist propaganda." He has been in pre-trial detention since 2016.

Advertisement