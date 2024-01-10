Ex-Israeli PM: Targeting Hezbollah's Nasrallah was important

ConflictsMiddle EastEx-Israeli PM: Targeting Hezbollah's Nasrallah was importantTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastBrent Goff10/01/2024October 1, 2024Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told DW that an Israeli incursion into Lebanon will be messy and may conclude with no clear-cut defeat of the Hezbollah militant group that would allow Israeli citizens to return to their homes.https://p.dw.com/p/4lGRXAdvertisement