Ex-French President Jacques Chirac dies, aged 86

The former French president, Jacques Chirac, has died "peacefully" at the age of 86, his family said. The conservative politician led France between 1995 and 2007.

Jacques Chirac (Imago/IP3press)

France's former president, Jacques Chirac, a center-right politician who ruled the country between 1995 and 2007, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.

The veteran politician "died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told the AFP news agency. He did not specify the cause of death.

Born a Parisian, Chirac served as mayor of Paris and had two stints as prime minister before taking the highest office in 1995. He earned the nickname "Le Bulldozer" early in his career due to his drive and ambition.

Minute of silence in parliament

France's National Assembly stood for a minute of silence after hearing the news, which was shared by the parliamentary president, Richard Ferrand.

Separately, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was "moved and devastated" to learn of Chirac's death.

"Europe is not only losing a great statesman but the president [Juncker] is losing a great friend," European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

Sentenced for graft

Chirac's health had been deteriorating ever since he suffered a stroke in 2005 while still in office. He has largely stayed outside the public eye after being succeeded by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007. 

After losing his presidential immunity, he faced corruption charges, including misusing public money, during his time as mayor of Paris. He was found guilty in 2011 and given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Chirac was unable to attend the trial, with his doctors claiming he has "severe and irreversible" neurological problems. The former president "categorically" rejected the ruling, but said he would not appeal because he no longer had the "strength necessary to lead the combat for the truth."

dj/ng (AFP, Reuters)

