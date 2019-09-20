Ex-French President Jacques Chirac dies, aged 86

France's former president Jacques Chirac, a center-right politician who ruled the country between 1995 and 2007, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.

The veteran politician "died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told the AFP news agency.

Chirac served as mayor of Paris and had two stints as prime minister before taking the highest office in 1995 to 2007.

Chirac's health was troubled ever since the 2005 stroke he suffered while still in office,

More to come...