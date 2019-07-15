 Ex-French PM Balladur to face trial over Pakistan arms deal | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

Ex-French PM Balladur to face trial over Pakistan arms deal

A French court has ordered former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur to stand trial over the so-called "Karachi affair." The scandal relates to a controversial arms deal with Pakistan in the mid-1990s.

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur (Getty Images/E. Feferberg)

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur is to face court over a probe into alleged kickbacks in a submarine deal with Pakistan in the mid-1990s, France's top prosecutor Francois Molins said Tuesday.

The "Karachi affair" was a major scandal involving negotiations between then Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the French presidencies of Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac for the sale of Agosta 90B-class submarines. A contract was eventually signed in 1994. 

Investigators are looking into whether alleged kickbacks and commissions from the deal were used to finance Balladur's presidential campaign in 1995.

Balladur served as prime minister of France between 1993 and 1995 under Francois Mitterrand and lost his subsequent bid for the presidency to Chirac.

The 90-year-old is expected to stand trial before the Court of Justice of the Republic, set up for past and present members of government. He has denied wrongdoing.

More to come…

nm/rc (Reuters, AFP)

