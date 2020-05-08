 Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter admits US probe led to resignation | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter admits US probe led to resignation

The former FIFA president accused American authorities of changing attitudes during its corruption investigation after his resignation. He also took some shots at current FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

Sepp Blatter in Moskau in 2018 (Getty Images/AFP/V. Maximov)

Former FIFA President Joseph "Sepp" Blatter admitted Monday that his decision to resign as head of world football's governing body was due to pressure from an American investigation into corruption charges.

"They said, 'The head must go,'" he told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. "Then I give up my mandate, then suddenly FIFA no longer is a mafia organization to US prosecutors, rather the victim."

Blatter, 84, relinquished his mandate at FIFA in June 2015 months after being reelected as the body's president. His stepping down came shortly after FIFA functionaries were arrested in Zürich as part of a US corruption probe.

FIFA's ethics committee then suspended the Swiss football administrator from football in October 2015.

Blatter was first elected FIFA president in 1998. Under his watch, the World Cup became one of the biggest revenue makers in sports, but his tenure was marred by scandals relating to the awarding of several World Cups, including the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Read moreA timeline of FIFA scandals under Blatter

Gianni Infantino (AFP/F. Fife)

The current head of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, took the reins from Blatter in 2016 (center)

Infantino 'full of himself'

After the resignation, FIFA elected Gianni Infantino, another Swiss functionary who was working at Europe's football confederation UEFA, as Blatter's successor in 2016.

Blatter told Keystone-SDA that he believed Swiss authorities helped clear a path for Infantino — who, like Blatter, is also Swiss — to take the top job.

"It seems that Infantino wanted to clear the way to the FIFA presidency," Blatter said.

Blatter also called Infantino a "megalomaniac" who is "full of himself" and wants to turn "football into a huge money machine."

dv/stb (dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

World Cup 2006 corruption trial to quietly pass statute of limitations

Former top officials from Germany's DFB and FIFA are on trial for tax evasion and receiving suspicious payments. But now the process looks set to end without a ruling as the statute of limitations runs out next week. (21.04.2020)  

A year of Infantino: What has changed at FIFA?

Just a year in office, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has made his mark by expanding the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams. It has been a quiet year for the organization, although trouble is never far away. (26.02.2017)  

FIFA probe: Switzerland suspends top economic crime prosecutor

The Swiss prosecutor overseeing an investigation of world soccer body FIFA has been suspended over unspecified allegations, federal prosecutors have said. They said the accusations "may be of criminal relevance." (09.11.2018)  

Related content

SV Werder Bremen gegen BVB Borussia Dortmund

Football and coronavirus: Five substitutions now allowed 08.05.2020

With the Bundesliga set to resume its season on May 16, there has been much discussion about what can be done to protect the players' health. A rule change just approved by IFAB could help.

Fußball DFB-Funktionäre Horst R. Schmidt Theo Zwanziger Wolfgang Niersbach

World Cup 2006 corruption trial to quietly pass statute of limitations 21.04.2020

Former top officials from Germany's DFB and FIFA are on trial for tax evasion and receiving suspicious payments. But now the process looks set to end without a ruling as the statute of limitations runs out next week.

69. Fifa-Kongress in Paris | Infantino sieht Erfolgsbilanz

Reelected head Gianni Infantino says FIFA scandals over 05.06.2019

Gianni Infantino has been reelected president of FIFA after running unopposed. He said that the organization has been transformed into being "synonymous with credibility."

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  