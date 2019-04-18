 Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok sues government over firing | News | DW | 06.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok sues government over firing

Strzok was fired in August 2018 after it emerged that he had sent anti-Trump text messages to an FBI lawyer. The US president cited the messages as an example of what he said was an anti-Trump bias within the FBI.

Peter Strzok (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

A former senior FBI agent fired over his critical text messages about US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against his former employer.

Peter Strzok accuses the FBI of violating his privacy by sharing the text messages with journalists.

"The campaign to publicly vilify Special Agent Strzok contributed to the FBI's ultimate decision to unlawfully terminate him," the suit says.

Strzok was removed from a special probe into links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia after the Justice Department's inspector general found the messages. He was fired from the FBI in August 2018.

Using his FBI phone, Strzok sent text messages disparaging Trump as a presidential candidate to FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Strzok and Page were having an affair at the time.

Lisa Page (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

Strzok sent the messages to FBI lawyer Lisa Page

'Unrelenting pressure'

After the messages went public, Trump and his supporters cited them as indicative of an anti-Trump bias within the FBI.

Strzok's lawsuit alleges that "unrelenting pressure from President Trump and his political allies in Congress and the media" caused the FBI deputy director to ignore a disciplinary recommendation to demote and suspend Strzok rather than fire him.

He also says that the government acted unfairly because it had "consistently tolerated and even encouraged" pro-Trump "political speech" by other officials.

Strzok is seeking to be reinstated, receive back pay and get an official declaration that the government violated his constitutional rights.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump orders Justice Department to investigate FBI

President Trump has called for an inquiry into whether the FBI surveilled his campaign for "political purposes." Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said a probe into Russia's meddling in the US election could end by September. (21.05.2018)  

Robert Mueller's US-Russia probe: What you need to know

Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia has picked up steam. DW takes a look at the recent developments. (10.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA PK Justizminister Barr zum Mueller Report

Mueller report finds 'no collusion by any American,' says William Barr 18.04.2019

The Justice Department has released special counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited report on the Russia investigation. Before that, Attorney General William Barr delivered his take at a press conference.

Portrait: Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller delivers Russia probe to US Justice Department 22.03.2019

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his report on the Donald Trump campaign and potential Russian involvement in the 2016 election, according to US officials. The report has not yet been made public.

USA Präsident Donald Trump in Washington

Donald Trump says he 'never worked for Russia' 14.01.2019

Donald Trump directly addressed reports that intelligence officials had concerns about his ties to Russia. The president said questions about his involvement with the country were "a disgrace" and reports were "a hoax."

Advertisement