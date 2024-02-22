Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves lands 4.5 years for sexual assault

Brazilian former soccer star Dani Alves has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a nightclub, a Spanish court ruled.

A Spanish court on Thursday found Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday.

The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years and six months in prison.

What we know about the case

Alves was accused of sexually assaulting his victim in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. The woman said the soccer star raped her.

The 40-year-old had denied any wrongdoing in a trial that took place over three days this month.

State prosecutors called for Alves to be handed a nine-year prison sentence, while lawyers representing his accuser demanded 12 years.

Alves' defense called for his acquittal, or a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euros ($54,000) compensation for the victim if he was found guilty.

Alves has been in jail since being detained more than a year ago.

Judges denied his requests for bail the court considered him a flight risk.

Brazil does not extradite its citizens if they are sentenced in another country.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

rc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)