Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves lands 4.5 years for sexual assault

Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves lands 4.5 years for sexual assaultFebruary 22, 2024
A Spanish court on Thursday found Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday.
The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years and six months in prison.
What we know about the case
Alves was accused of sexually assaulting his victim in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. The woman said the soccer star raped her.
The 40-year-old had denied any wrongdoing in a trial that took place over three days this month.
State prosecutors called for Alves to be handed a nine-year prison sentence, while lawyers representing his accuser demanded 12 years.
Alves' defense called for his acquittal, or a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euros ($54,000) compensation for the victim if he was found guilty.
Alves has been in jail since being detained more than a year ago.
Judges denied his requests for bail the court considered him a flight risk.
Brazil does not extradite its citizens if they are sentenced in another country.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
