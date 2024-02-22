  1. Skip to content
Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves lands 4.5 years for sexual assault

February 22, 2024

Brazilian former soccer star Dani Alves has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a nightclub, a Spanish court ruled.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cjFJ
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves looks on at the start of his trial at the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, on February 5, 2024
State prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison sentence for AlvesImage: JORDI BORRAS/AFP/Getty Images

A Spanish court on Thursday found Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday.

The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years and six months in prison.

What we know about the case

Alves was accused of sexually assaulting his victim in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. The woman said the soccer star raped her.

The 40-year-old had denied any wrongdoing in a trial that took place over three days this month.

State prosecutors called for Alves to be handed a nine-year prison sentence, while lawyers representing his accuser demanded 12 years.

Alves' defense called for his acquittal, or a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euros ($54,000) compensation for the victim if he was found guilty.

Alves has been in jail since being detained more than a year ago.

Judges denied his requests for bail the court considered him a flight risk. 
Brazil does not extradite its citizens if they are sentenced in another country.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

rc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)