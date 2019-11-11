 Evo Morales lands in Mexico after fleeing Bolivia | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Evo Morales lands in Mexico after fleeing Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Morales said he would always be watching events back home – and vowed to return "with more strength and energy."

Watch video 01:48

Morales: Exile in Mexico

Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico city, following the Mexican Foreign Ministry granting an asylum request from the former Bolivian president for humanitarian reasons.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Morales' "life and physical integrity" were at risk in Bolivia.

The former president stepped off the plane wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt and shook Ebrard's hand.

Ebrard announced Morales arrival in a tweet.

"As long as I'm alive, we'll continue doing politics. As long as I'm alive, the fight will continue," said the former Bolivian president after arriving on Mexican soil.

Mexico sent an air force jet to pick up Morales, and Ebrard also tweeted his photograph during the flight. 

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard holds the head of Evo Morales in his hands after arriving in Mexico city

Mexico offered the former Bolivian president asylum after he stepped down following contested election results

Read more: Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

Flight via Paraguay

"It pains me to leave the country for political reasons, but I will always be watching," Morales, who has led Bolivia for the past 14 years, tweeted. "I will be back soon with more strength and energy."

The plane flew south for a stop in Paraguay after departing on Monday evening, before flying north to Mexico on Tuesday. 

Morales — Bolivia's first indigenous president —  quit his post on Sunday after an election on October 20 in which he sought an unprecedented fourth term. A disputed win for the 59-year-old sparked civil unrest, and he came under pressure from the military to quit the post.

Watch video 02:27

Bolivia faces a power vaccum

The world has reacted with a variety of perspectives on the developments of the last 24 hours, with the Organization of American States calling an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation.

Read more: Bolivia protests: Student dies after violent clashes

Mexico, Uruguay, Cuba, Venezuela and Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez have said Morales was deposed illegally.

However, the US State Department has said the situation in Bolivia was not a coup. US President Donald Trump said that the events in Bolivia sent a strong signal to other Latin American countries, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, and that "democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."

km, rc/msh (Reuters, dpa, AP, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday. (11.11.2019)  

Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities. (10.11.2019)  

Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

Bolivian authorities are under pressure to deliver a free and fair election after Evo Morales's government collapsed amid protests and claims of electoral fraud. Here's what you need to know about the political crisis. (11.11.2019)  

Bolivia: Morales calls for new elections, pressure to resign mounts

Morales vowed a fresh vote and reformed electoral body after the OAS uncovered grave "manipulations." But a call from the military for him to resign has upped pressure on the leftist leader. (10.11.2019)  

Bolivia protests: Student dies after violent clashes

Unrest in Bolivia has been ongoing since President Morales' controversial reelection amid accusations of vote-rigging. The top opposition leader has arrived in the capital demanding the president's resignation. (07.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Morales: Exile in Mexico  

Bolivia faces a power vaccum  

Related content

Evo Morales

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales 11.11.2019

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday.

Bolivischer Präsident kündigt Neuwahlen an

Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns 10.11.2019

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities.

Protest gegen Boliviens Präsidenten Evo Morales in La Paz

Opinion: Evo Morales' time is up in Bolivia 11.11.2019

In the end, an attempt to hold on to power by calling for new elections proved fruitless. Bolivia's president reacted far too late after mass protests — and recognized the signs of the times, writes DW's Johan Ramirez.

Advertisement