Evo Morales escapes to Mexico

Evo Morales headed for Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing Bolivia.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said it had made the decision to grant an asylum request from the former Bolivian president for humanitarian reasons. Foreign Minister Marcelko Ebrard said Morales' "life and physical integrity" were at risk in Bolivia.

Mexico sent an air force jet to pick up Morales, whose photograph on board the flight was tweeted by Ebrard.

"It pains me to leave the country for political reasons, but I will always be watching," Morales, who has led Bolivia for the past 14 years, tweeted. "I will be back soon with more strength and energy."

Morales — Bolivia's first indigenous president — quit his post on Sunday after an election on October 20 that saw him seek an unprecedented fourth term. A disputed win for the 59-year-old sparked civil unrest, and he came under pressure from the military to quit the post.

The world has reacted with a variety of perspectives on the developments of the last 24 hours, with the Organization of American States calling an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation.

Mexico, Uruguay, Cuba, Venezuela and Argentina President-elect Alberto Fernandez have said Morales was deposed illegally.

However, the US State Department has said the situation in Bolivia was not a coup. US President Donald Trump said the events in Bolivia sent a strong signal to other Latin American countries, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, and "that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."

