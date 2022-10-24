Everything you need to know about polio

Today is World Polio Day. The disease is still present in two countries and vaccine-derived forms have been reported in UK and US wastewater earlier this year. Here's what you should know about the illness.

Polio is a very contagious viral disease caused by the poliovirus. It can cause permanent disability and even death, especially in children under the age of five.

There are two types of polio present in the world today: Wild poliovirus and vaccine-derived poliovirus. The latter originates from an oral polio vaccine, known as the Sabin vaccine, or OPV.

Wild poliovirus has been eradicated in most countries aside from Afghanistan and Pakistan, but vaccine-derived poliovirus is still being reported, mostly in Yemen and central Africa.

Both the wild and the vaccine-derived forms have three types of viruses — types 1, 2 and 3.

Although vaccine-derived polio can still take the form of any of the three types, type 1 is the only remaining form of wild poliovirus. Types 2 and 3 were declared eradicated in 2015 and 2019. Although all wild poliovirus types can cause the same symptoms, there are differences in how damaging they can be, and immunity to one type does not protect against the other types.



In a 1955 emergency polio ward in Boston, critical patients are lined up close together in iron lung respirators. Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

What are the symptoms?

Although most people infected with polio are asymptomatic, around one in four will experience flu-like symptoms such as a sore throat, fever, headaches or stomach pain. Generally, these symptoms go away on their own after two to five days.

Although rare, a very small percentage — less than 1% — of people infected with the poliovirus experience very dangerous symptoms such as permanent paralysis, which can lead to permanent disability and even death when the virus affects the muscles required for breathing.

Sometimes children that seem to have fully recovered can later, as adults, develop post-polio syndrome, which is characterized by new muscle pain, weakness or even paralysis.

How is polio transmitted?

The virus lives in infected people's intestines and throats, where it can survive for many weeks. It enters the body through the mouth and spreads through contact with an infected person's respiratory droplets or feces. In places with poor sanitation, the virus can also contaminate food and drinking water.

A health worker administers oral polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination drive as part of an ongoing polio eradication program in Chennai in February. Image: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

Infected people can spread the virus to others right before symptoms appear and up to two weeks after.

Where is polio present today?

Polio has not yet been eradicated worldwide — the wild form of the virus still exists in Afghanistan and Pakistan. And although Africa has been considered free of wild polio since August 2020, imported cases were reported in Malawi and Mozambique early this year.

In July, the US reported its first case of vaccine-derived polio identified in a decade. This form of the virus has also been detected in sewage samples in the UK and Israel, but no cases have been reported so far.

"The new detections of polio this year in previously polio-free countries are a stark reminder that if we do not deliver our goal of ending polio everywhere, it may resurge globally," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

More than a hundred countries have been declared polio-free thanks to the development of polio vaccines in the middle of the 20th century and aggressive global innoculation campaigns.

Is there a cure?

So far there is no cure for polio, but there are safe and effective vaccines for preventing the disease: The oral polio vaccine (OPV) and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV).

The OPV is administered as an oral liquid and has been key for international eradication because it protects the individual and stops the virus from spreading. The OPV uses live but weakened forms of the poliovirus that are modified not to cause disease.

But if the OPV-weakened virus is able to stay alive and circulate in places with poor sanitation and a high number of unvaccinated people, it can mutate back to a disease-causing version.

Polio vaccination campaigns have worked to eradicate the illness in most countries around the world. Image: Wytrazek/Zoonar/picture alliance

The IPV is given as an injection and is extremely effective at protecting the receiver from serious disease. Because it's inactivated, it cannot cause vaccine-derived poliovirus. However, unlike the OPV, it doesn't stop the spread of the virus if the person is already infected.

The OPV is the main vaccine used globally. It is cheaper than IPV and doesn't need to be administered by a health professional. Although more and more countries are using IPV, the OPV remains the vaccine of choice in outbreak situations.

There are some types of care that can help with symptoms caused by polio, like bed rest, painkillers, breathing assistance and physical therapy.

Why was vaccine-derived poliovirus found in the US and the UK?

In the UK, it's possible that someone received an OPV vaccine abroad, then spread the virus to "closely-linked individuals" upon arrival back to the UK, a press release by the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Although the chances of getting polio in the UK are "extremely low" according to the National Health Service, they recommend that everyone make sure they are fully vaccinated — particularly children — and wash their hands regularly.

In the United States, the July case of polio corresponded to a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2. The origin of the infection is still unknown, according to findings from the CDC .

Both viruses found in the UK and the US are genetically related, according to a statement by the WHO in September.

