Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Potatoes, beans or poppyseeds can be poisonous if they are not properly prepared.
Toxins lurk in nature. And in dirt and chemicals, which are absorbed by our bodies when we breathe, eat or drink. Even fresh produce can contain poisonous substances. How can we protect ourselves?
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version