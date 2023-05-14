Sherpa becomes 2nd person to scale Everest 26 times
56 minutes ago
A Nepali Sherpa guide has climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time, becoming only the second person in the world to accomplish the feat. However, the record is expected to be broken soon.
https://p.dw.com/p/4RK2m
Advertisement
Pasang Dawa Sherpa, also known as Pa Dawa, scaled Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.
The 46-year-old reached Everest's summit with a Hungarian climber, an official said.
As per the Himalayan Database, which keeps track of mountaineering records in Nepal's Himalayas, Pa Dawa had climbed the peak 25 times before, including twice in 2022. Since making his first successful of climb of the peak in 1998, Dawa has made the trip almost every year.