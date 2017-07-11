Ever Given ship freed in Suez Canal

The Ever Given has been freed the Suez Canal. The container ship was blocking the canal for nearly a week, holding up billions in trade.
A huge container ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been released, authorities said on Monday.
Workers succesfully freed the MV Ever Given earlier, according to the Suez Canal Authority and service provider Leth Agencies.
The vessel, which is the size of the Empire State Building in New York, had held up nearly 200 other ships, bringing the world's most important trade route to a grinding halt.
Evergreen Line, which is leasing the Ever Given, said it would be inspected for seaworthiness and that said decisions regarding the vessel's cargo would be made after the inspection.
"Admiral Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, has announced the resumption of shipping traffic in the Suez Canal," the SCA said in a statement, shortly after shipping sites had showed it to have once more diagonally blocked the waterway.
Videos posted by several reporters on Twitter showed tug boat teams celebrating as the front of the ship appeared to be moving in the canal once again.
Other videos showed the ship positioned straight in the canal, no longer fully wedged across.
Excavators have been working around the clock to dig out and vacuum up a massive amount of sand and mud around the ship, while tug boat crews have been working to reposition it.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also hailed the "success" of the operation, after the Suez Canal Authority said the ship had been moved to point "80%" in the right direction.
"Today, Egyptians have been successful in putting to an end the crisis of the stranded ship in the Suez Canal, despite the tremendous technical complexity that surrounded this process from every side," el-Sissi said on Twitter. "By restoring matters to their normal course, with Egyptian hands, the whole world will be assured of the path of its goods."
On March 23, the Ever Given was passing through a single-lane portion of the Suez Canal when it veered off course during a sandstorm.
Although authorities had blamed strong winds for the ship's grounding last Tuesday, Transport Authority chief Rabie had believed it could have been possibly due to "human error."
The 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given was en route from Malaysia to the Netherlands when it got stuck.
The ship, registered in Panama, is owned by Japanese company Imabari Shipbuilding and operated by shipping firm Evergreen Marine.
The skyscraper-sized ship has effectively brought a key global shipping route to a halt. The Suez Canal is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.
The blockage has been holding up some $9 billion (€7.6 billion) in global trade every day since the ship became wedged in the canal.
At least 300 other cargo vessels — carrying goods from crude oil to cattle and sheep — have been waiting for days to pass through the canal.
With concerns mounting about when the ship would be freed, at least two dozen other vessels decided to use an alternate route — sailing around the continent of Africa and sailing around the Cape of Good Hope. The detour will add around two weeks to the ships' journeys and impact delivery delays.
