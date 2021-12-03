Event series: "Constructive Journalism Dialogues: Dispatches from the field"

"If it bleeds, it leads!" Since the media have gone online, they plump for increasingly sensational and negative news stories to capture the public's attention. The media also influence and perpetuate stereotypes through the context offered and how they represent marginalized groups. Many studies have revealed the harmful impact of stereotyping on ethnic, cultural and religious minorities. The aim of constructive journalism is to counter this toxic mix of negativity and oversimplification.

How can journalists report more constructively on sensitive issues, such as gender-based violence or injustice against minorities? How can they shift the power of representation, challenge stereotypes, and recognize the diversity and dignity of people? Our guest speakers from all corners of the world have practical answers and are eager to share their experiences. Join us for the discussion!

The third session “Constructive Journalism: Reframing sensitive topics” will be held on December 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm CET. The speakers are Devi Asmarani, editor-in-chief and CEO of Magdalene.co (Indonesia), Mariana Mora, independent journalist, and photographer (Mexico) and Caleb Okereke, Managing Editor of Minority Africa (Uganda). The session will be moderated by Dina Aboughazala, from Egab, a solutions journalism platform based in Egypt.

Presented in collaboration with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) in New York, US, and the Constructive Institute (CI) in Arhus, Denmark, the series features virtual sessions held between October 2021 and March 2022.

How to participate

You can register for the event here.

The sessions will be held online. We invite media workers and innovators from around the world to take part via the zoom link or to simply join the Facebook live broadcast at DW Akademie, Solutions Journalism Network or Constructive Institute.

If you have questions or would like to contact us, please write to:

dw-akademie.constructive-journalism@dw.com

Meet the panelists

Devi Asmarani is the Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of the women-focused web magazine Magdalene. Her 25 years' experience in journalism began at The Jakarta Post, followed by a stint at The Straits Times of Singapore, where she wrote news reports, in-depth articles, and analyses on various issues from politics, conflicts, and terrorism through to natural disasters. She has also written columns, articles, and essays as well as works of fiction for various local and international publications. She has worked as a consultant with international organizations and is also a writing and journalism instructor, and gender and media facilitator.

Devi is the recipient of S.K. Trimurti Awards for her work in promoting gender equality in journalism.

Mariana Mora is an independent journalist and photographer based in Guadalajara, Mexico. She has worked on land defense, violence, women’s rights and public health issues in Mexico and Colombia. Mariana has co-directed two short documentaries about state violence in Mexico for Territorio Magazine and participated in transnational investigations about gender-based violence and women’s health. She is an IWMF grantee and part of the Latin American Network of Young Journalists by Distintas Latitudes. She studied journalism.

Caleb Okereke is a Nigerian journalist. He’s the Managing Editor and Co-Founder at Minority Africa and has briefly worked with the AFP. He has written for CNN, BBC, Aljazeera, DW, The Guardian UK, and VICE News and is a correspondent with Heidi News.

Moderator Dina Aboughazala is an Egyptian media entrepreneur and bilingual journalist who spent 14 years working for the BBC before launching her media startup, Egab, in August 2020. Egab specializes in solutions journalism and acts as a virtual newsroom for local journalists from across the Middle East and Africa to empower them to publish in regional and international media outlets.

Missed the first and second event? Watch them here:

To watch the first session, "Constructive Journalism and COVID-19: Reporting the unknown", held on October 21, 2021, click here. The speakers included Ritu Kapur from the Indian news website The Quint, and Vivianne Ihekweazu from Nigeria Health Watch.

To watch the second session, "Constructive Journalism and Climate Change: More than bad news", held on November 18, 2021, click here. The speakers included Lola García-Ajofrín, senior reporter at Outriers, Spain, and Abaas Mpindi, CEO and Co-founder of the Media Challenge Initiative, Uganda.