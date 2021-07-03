 Even at 75, the bikini never gets old | Lifestyle | DW | 03.07.2021

Lifestyle

Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

In 1946, a French engineer came up with a scandalous new piece of clothing for women: the bikini, made up of strips of cloth that revealed more than they hid on the beach and in the pool.

  • Model Micheline Bernardini presenting the first bikini ever

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    The story of four triangles

    Four tiny triangles held together by string - that's about as small as you can get. On July 5, 1946, a striptease dancer by the name of Micheline Bernardini posed in front of cameras by a Paris swimming pool, wearing a two-piece swimsuit: the very first bikini. It was invented by French mechanical engineer, Louis Réard. Little did he know at the time, the bikini would be here to stay.

  • Bikini advertisement from 1947

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    'The first an-atomic bomb'

    World War II was over, the Cold War had just begun. The US was testing nuclear bombs above ground in the Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific. That inspired the name for Réard's new beachwear. His ads for the two-piece bathing suit were a clever play on words: "The bikini, the first an-atomic bomb."

  • Mosaic at the Villa Romana del Casale on Sicily showing three female figures wearing cloth that resemble bikinis

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    The ancient Romans

    In reality, the French engineer didn't really invent the bikini at all. The idea of wearing scant bits of clothing goes back hundreds of years to the Romans. A fourth century mosaic at the Villa Romana del Casale on the island of Sicily shows Roman women playing sports - in ancient bikinis.

  • Marilyn Monroe wearing a bikini in 1949 (Foto: AP)

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    Just right for pin-up girls

    Before she started acting, Marilyn Monroe worked as a pin-up model. For her and other pin-up girls, the revealing bikini was a godsent - and that's what they all wore at the time. This 1949 photograph on display at the Brooklyn Museum is titled "Marilyn on the Beach."

  • Two actresses on water skis wearing bikinis

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    Hold on tight

    In the US in the 1950s, Hollywood's recipe for success included bikini-clad swimmers performing water ballet and acrobatics on water skis. Here, these two athletic mermaids are pictured cooling off. Their tops look like they're in constant danger of causing a dreaded nipple-gate moment, while their bikini bottoms appear able to withstand top speeds behind a water ski boat.

  • Ursula Andress and Halle Berry in bikinis

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    The Bond girls

    When Ursula Andress, clad in a skimpy bikini, gracefully stepped out of the ocean in 1962, cinema-goers' chins dropped to the floor. Even James Bond (Sean Connery) had to interrupt his hunt for Dr. No to pause and catch his breath. The same thing happened 40 years later to Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in "Die Another Day." Bond girl Halle Berry appeared in a very similar beach scene.

  • Bikinis being shown outdoors at an event in HAmburg in 1963

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    How much fabric is enough?

    After featuring prominently in the Bond film franchise, bikinis started to gain even greater mainstream acceptance. Here you can see the latest styles being presented at the Hamburg harbor in 1963. The Capri model (left) bears a resemblance to Ursula Andress' bikini. The Sissi model on the right is meant to have a more athletic touch - and come across as a bit more modest.

  • Woman wearing a crochet bikini

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    Crochet it yourself

    Women were crazy about the modern bathing gear in communist East Germany too. In 1971, a women's magazine praised the crocheted bikini - an inexpensive variation that required little material and time to produce. The only disadvantage was that the cotton yarn soaked up lots of water and became heavy, stretching out the bikini. Today, crocheted bikinis are made with synthetic materials to dry fast.

  • Two women wearing g-string bottoms in yellow and in blue

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    Home of the g-string

    In the 1950s, an anti-bikini organization was founded in a place known for showing lots of skin: Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian string tanga, also known as the g-string or thong, had a rather bad reputation up until the 1970s. Nowadays, however, women on Brazil's beaches tend to opt for the tiniest bikini bottoms they can find.

  • Michelle Hunziker and her sister-in-law in Italy (Foto: dpa)

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    Bikini body

    The world's most beautiful beaches attract not only the rich and famous, but also plenty of paparazzi hoping to snap a compromising photo. They often zoom in to determine whether celebrities have put on an extra pound or two. For example, even after having three children, model Michelle Hunziker (left) still looks amazing. Her sister-in-law Gaia Trussardi, however, might be a bit too skinny.

  • Beach volleyball match

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    The volleyball uniform

    Beach volleyball became an Olympic sport in 1996, and its popularity grew - in particular, because there is a lot to see for voyeuristic eyes. Up until 2012, women volleyball players were required to wear bikinis, until the World Volleyball Federation relaxed the sexist rule. Now they're permitted to wear anything they want - from a g-string to bicycle shorts.

  • Fashion show in 2016 featuring three bikini-wearing models in the foreground and several others in the back

    Even at 75, the bikini never gets old

    A classic look

    The word "bikini" literally means "land of coconuts." The residents of the radioactive atoll have long since been evacuated from the area, but the swimsuit bearing its name has lived on for decades. Four squares and a string that have changed women's fashion forever.

    Author: Silke Wünsch / db, kbm


French mechanical engineer Louis Réard couldn't find a willing model, so he hired striptease dancer Micheline Bernardini for the presentation of his bikini on July 5, 1946.

The timing was no coincidence. The US military had just grabbed the world's attention by testing a nuclear bomb on the Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific. The new swimwear trend turned out to be equally explosive.

Réard did not miscalculate: Showing that much skin was not acceptable at that time. Moral guardians were convinced that women should don skirts and long aprons instead of shamelessly taking their clothes off.

Skimpy attire for the future

The bikini was banned in public for many years, and even the famous fashion magazine "Vogue" rejected the tiny swimsuit. Film stars like Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot, however, remained faithful to bikinis and were regularly photographed in them.

The James Bond film "Dr. No" in 1962 marked a turning point for the two-piece. Swiss model and actress Ursula Andress sported one in an unforgettable scene, and her swimsuit went down in history as the "Dr. No Bikini."

In the 1960s, the bikini quickly became unstoppable and took on many forms, from the self-adhesive "Trikini" to the topless "Monokini" (which, however, didn't become a bestseller).

The swimwear revolution went hand in hand with the growing emancipation of women, which was also marked by the birth control pill, the miniskirt and the social unrest of the 1960s. For many women, the bikini was a symbol of liberation.

A coveted fashion item

Even after 75 years, the bikini can still be found at fashion shows, beaches and pools the world over. Models no longer have to be begged to present the latest designs. In the 1980s and 90s, bikini fashion shows became even more popular than the otherwise beloved bridal wear events. Supermodels like Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell competed for such jobs on the catwalk.

A classic worn by women of all ages and body types, the bikini has made a fashion statement for the past seven decades, ans is here to stay.

