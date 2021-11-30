Evaluation Report 2021

"As the voice from the heart of Europe, DW conveys what Germany stands for in the world today: democracy, the rule of law and social market economy, openness to the world and international understanding. These principles are addressed in DW’s action plan 2018-2021 and translated into concrete objectives and measures," said DW Director General Peter Limbourg."DW provides relevant, reliable and credible information on the pressing issues of our time. In doing so, it reaches audiences on their preferred platforms, which are increasingly digital."

DW significantly exceeded the target defined in its action plan 2018-2021 to increase its weekly reach from 157 million to 210 million user contacts. In 2021 DW has reached a record number of 289 million user contacts a week. Digital reach saw the highest growth and thus outperformed TV reach for the first time, in line with DW's focus on its young target group between 14 and 40.

Limbourg: "This evaluation shows in detail which activities DW carried out as a company and which priorities it set in its so far 32 broadcast languages. With the help of extensive usage data and numerous studies on target group reach and impact, it shows both successes and potential in the target markets." The continuous evaluation of DW's offerings also forms the basis for the new action plan for the years 2022-2025.

Director General Peter Limbourg

Greater regionalization and digitization of content

The evaluation assesses DW's multimedia journalistic offerings in accordance with Section 4c of the DW Act. It shows how DW tracks its performance against the targets set in its action plan and the reach, quality and approval it has met in the process. The evaluation is based on the findings of numerous quantitative analyses, representative surveys and acceptance studies.

DW made particular progress in the areas of regionalization and digitization: with new platform-specific content, DW has set a target of growing its digital reach, especially on mobile devices. Director-General Limbourg: "DW has succeeded in diversifying its offerings in recent years, especially against the backdrop of dynamic global digitization."

Numerous new program offerings were created in cooperation with regional partners and international information providers from other democratic countries, including the Turkish-language YouTube program +90, the multilingual platform InfoMigrants and the pan-European youth project ENTR.

To be closer to the needs of users in individual target markets, DW pushed ahead with the regionalization of its reporting and expanded its on-site capacities to report directly from the target regions. DW journalists work in our studios in Brussels, Washington, London, Beirut, New Delhi and Taipei. In addition, correspondents report from numerous cities around the world, from Bogotá to Jakarta and from Vilnius to Windhoek. DW Akademie is represented in Accra, Islamabad, Kampala and Windhoek.

289 million weekly user contacts

Thanks to the increased relevance and reach of its content, DW has met its targets: based on independent information, reliable facts and unhindered exchange, DW empowers people worldwide to form their own beliefs and represent them in social debates. DW provides its users with independent information and reliable facts to counteract misinformation. It also strengthens the willingness to engage in dialogue and promotes a fundamental consensus on freedom. In this way, DW's journalistic content contributes to the peaceful coexistence of cultures.