Evacuation corridor agreed for Mariupol: DW's Emma Chaze

Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.
Russian troops have started "an attempt" to break through Ukrainian positions around Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv, but the defenses are holding, according to Ukraine's top security official. DW has the latest.
For the last eight years, Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk have been homeless, living a nomadic existence in their own country. Since the full-scale Russian invasion, the future of the club from the Donbas is unclear.
