 Evacuation corridor agreed for Mariupol: DW′s Emma Chaze | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Evacuation corridor agreed for Mariupol: DW's Emma Chaze

Watch video 02:04

More in the Media Center

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 18: Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv 18.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: A close view of a bullt hole in one of the windows in the city of Rubizhne. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS]

Ukraine war: Russia's renewed ambitions in the east 20.04.2022

A mass migration is underway as Russian forces regroup for a more focused attack.

Thousands flee Ukraine southeast as Russia regroups 11.04.2022

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle For Donbas

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle For Donbas 20.04.2022

More from DW News

A view shows a lamp pole in the shape of a dove located in Freedom Square near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine war: Will Mariupol finally succumb? 20.04.2022

In China, single mothers' chances of receiving state benefits are dramatically reduced.

China's single mothers struggle to claim maternity benefits 20.04.2022

Afghan farmers collect raw opium as they work in a poppy field in Khogyani district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, May 10, 2013. Opium poppy cultivation has been increasing for a third year in a row and is heading for a record high, the U.N. said in a report. Poppy cultivation is also dramatically increasing in areas of the southern Taliban heartland, the report showed, especially in regions where thousands of U.S.-led coalition troops have been withdrawn or are in the process of departing. The report indicates that whatever international efforts have been made to wean local farmers off the crop have failed. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghanistan's poppy 'ban' 20.04.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.04.2022

Read also

FILE PHOTO: A boy rides a scooter near a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukraine seeks to evacuate thousands of civilians from Mariupol — live updates 20.04.2022

Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.

14.04.2022 A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine: Mariupol situation remains dire, says Zelenskyy — as it happened 17.04.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.

Service members of pro-Russian troops sit atop of an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine says Russia is launching attacks in Donetsk, Luhansk — as it happened 18.04.2022

Russian troops have started "an attempt" to break through Ukrainian positions around Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv, but the defenses are holding, according to Ukraine's top security official. DW has the latest.

Shakhtar Donetsk: A football club fleeing war

Shakhtar Donetsk: A football club fleeing war 20.04.2022

For the last eight years, Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk have been homeless, living a nomadic existence in their own country. Since the full-scale Russian invasion, the future of the club from the Donbas is unclear.