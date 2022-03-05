Evacuated Mariupol resident Mariia Sirychenko speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Officials in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said civilian evacuations were halted due to continued shelling by Russia, despite agreeing to a humanitarian cease-fire. DW has the latest.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a message to Putin: "I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Meanwhile, the US and UK have unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs. DW has the latest.
Negotiators have agreed to set up humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine badly hit by fighting. Both sides say the understanding involves a temporary cease-fire to allow the evacuation of citizens.
During a one-hour conversation, the German chancellor called on Russia's president to immediately halt military action in Ukraine. Putin said Russia was "open" to talks with Kyiv if all his demands were met.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version