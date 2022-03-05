 Evacuated Mariupol resident Mariia Sirychenko speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 05.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Evacuated Mariupol resident Mariia Sirychenko speaks to DW

Watch video 04:07

More in the Media Center

Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Ukraine: Partial cease-fire in two besieged cities 05.03.2022

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help

Mariupol and Volnovakha: Besieged cities appeal for help 05.03.2022

Civilians are bearing the brunt of the military bombardment in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Mariupol: Civilians bear brunt of military bombardment 04.03.2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is impacting all corners of the globe as people rush to leave the country.

Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine return home 04.03.2022

Read also

Personen gehen auf einer Straße an einem Wohnhaus vorbei, das Schäden nach einem Beschuss aufweist. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says Russia violating temporary cease-fire — live updates 05.03.2022

Officials in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said civilian evacuations were halted due to continued shelling by Russia, despite agreeing to a humanitarian cease-fire. DW has the latest.

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine's Zelenskyy asks Putin for direct talks — as it happened 03.03.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a message to Putin: "I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Meanwhile, the US and UK have unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs. DW has the latest.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, left, the Head of the Ukrainian Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia, second left, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, third left, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, fourth right, Russian Presidential Aide and the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, third right behind Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin, second right, and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, greet each other prior to the Russian-Ukrainian talks in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border, northward from Brest, Belarus, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Ukraine and Russia agree on humanitarian corridors 03.03.2022

Negotiators have agreed to set up humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine badly hit by fighting. Both sides say the understanding involves a temporary cease-fire to allow the evacuation of citizens.

(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on February 21, 2022 shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone later on February 21, 2022 in a further effort to ease tensions over Ukraine, the German government spokesman said. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP)

Ukraine: Germany's Scholz urges Putin to end hostilities 04.03.2022

During a one-hour conversation, the German chancellor called on Russia's president to immediately halt military action in Ukraine. Putin said Russia was "open" to talks with Kyiv if all his demands were met.