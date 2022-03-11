 Evacuated Mariupol resident Maria Sirychenko speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.03.2022

DW News

Evacuated Mariupol resident Maria Sirychenko speaks to DW

Watch video 03:23

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

Ukraine: Snapshots of a war 11.03.2022

A man carries his child away from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing children's hospital 10.03.2022

A military vehicle shot by Russian Army near Kiev capital of Ukraine, on February 27, 2022. Photo by Goktay Koraltan/ Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM

Russian troops advance toward Ukraine's major cities 10.03.2022

This image taken from video provided by the Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. A Russian attack severely damaged the children's hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital and called the strike an “atrocity.”

Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing children's hospital 09.03.2022

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of apartment buildings and fires with damage in the area of the Zhovteneyvi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Fears of more civilian deaths in Ukraine 12.03.2022

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 11: A view of a building that housed a school, which was destroyed as a result of clashes between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 11, 2022. Stringer / Anadolu Agency

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.03.2022

Indische Studenten kehren aus der Ukraine zurück Still aus DW-Eigendreh, Autorin: Manira Chaudhary

Indian students return home from war-torn Ukraine 12.03.2022

Titel: Ukrainian refugees are welcome in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany Schlagwörter: Ukraine, Germany, refugees, Frankfurt (Oder) Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 06.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: The number of Ukrainians fleeing the war keeps climbing. Within a few days, volunteers in the border cities of Frankfurt (Oder) in Germany and Slubice in Poland have put together a large support network for refugees.

Ukrainian refugees welcome at German-Polish border 12.03.2022

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of apartment buildings and fires with damage in the area of the Zhovteneyvi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Ukraine: Satellite images show infrastructure damage in Mariupol — live updates 12.03.2022

The strategic Ukrainian port city is under siege and faces daily bombardment. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the dire humanitarian situation.

EU heads of State attend EU leaders summit at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, on March 11, 2022. - EU leaders are scrambling to find ways to urgently address the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has imperilled the bloc's economy and exposed a dire need for a stronger defence. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN LANGSDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

EU leaders pledge increased military aid for Ukraine — as it happened 11.03.2022

As Russia's invasion continues, EU leaders have pledged more financial assistance and said further sanctions against Russia were in the works.

ACHTUNG ARCHIVBILD 3. März *** Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Ukraine: Russia shells Mariupol as cease-fire attempts stall — as it happened 05.03.2022

A cease-fire attempt in two Ukrainian cities has collapsed, with Russia pushing forward with its military offensive. Meanwhile, Americans are being urged to leave Russia immediately.

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukraine: Second attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol fails — as it happened 06.03.2022

The Red Cross says civilian safe passage from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been "halted" amid reports of Russian shelling. Meanwhile, anti-war protesters have gathered in Berlin.