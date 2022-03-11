Evacuated Mariupol resident Maria Sirychenko speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The strategic Ukrainian port city is under siege and faces daily bombardment. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the dire humanitarian situation. Follow DW for the latest.
As Russia's invasion continues, EU leaders have pledged more financial assistance and said further sanctions against Russia were in the works.
A cease-fire attempt in two Ukrainian cities has collapsed, with Russia pushing forward with its military offensive. Meanwhile, Americans are being urged to leave Russia immediately.
The Red Cross says civilian safe passage from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been "halted" amid reports of Russian shelling. Meanwhile, anti-war protesters have gathered in Berlin.
