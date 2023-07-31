  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentNetherlands

EV-laden freight ship towed to new location

26 minutes ago

An operation has concluded to move a stricken car freighter ship, ablaze for several days near a sensitive ecological area off the Netherlands coast. It was moved to a temporary location away from shipping lanes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UZPZ
The freight ship, the Fremantle Highway, in the North Sea
Salvage crews have begun towing the burning cargo ship loaded with thousands of new cars to a temporary anchorage off the northern Dutch coastImage: Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands/AP/picture alliance

Salvage specialists have completely towed a burning freighter ship off the coast of the Netherlands to a less-dangerous location on Monday. 

It has been ablaze for several days near the Wadden Sea nature reserve and authorities hoped to relocate it to a less-sensitive spot.

The ship arrived at its new temporary location, far from shipping lanes, media reported on Monday. The slow towing operation began on Sunday.

A Rijkswaterstaat spokeswoman told the Dutch ANP press agency that the ship would be further removed from shipping routes to become more sheltered from the wind. She added that this first location was an intermediate step in the difficult salvage operation. 

A man on a beach in the Netherlands, one of several people in the shot, looks out to sea using binoculars, surveying the burning Freemantle Highway freight ship off the coast. July 26, 2023.
With the help of binoculars, the burning ship could be observed from the Netherlands' northern coastline Image: Jan Spoelstra/ANP/picture alliance

What do we know about the salvage operation? 

The operation had initially been announced on Saturday but was then delayed because of unfavorable winds and concerns of smoke-related risks for crews on the vessels towing the stricken freighter. 

On Sunday, conditions became suitable to tow the freighter carrying more than 3,500 cars, around 500 of them electric vehicles

The ship has been ablaze for several days. Extinguishing the fire has proved extremely challenging, in no small part because of the difficulty of extinguishing lithium-ion batteries if they ignite. 

A shot of the Freemantle Highway freighter on fire, taken from a Dutch Coast Guard vehicle, a small part of which is also visible in the corner of the frame. From July 26, 2023.
It's not clear how the fire started, but the large number of electric vehicles on board has made it harder to extinguishImage: Dutch Coast Guard/AA/picture alliance

Dousing the fire with large quantities of water was also not an option, for fear of sinking the ship, sending the pollutant materials on board to the ocean floor.

The fire has shown some of the modern challenges of transporting larger numbers of electric vehicles on packed freighters, where on-board fire-extinguishing equipment is often relatively primitive and where it can be hard for crews to access the tightly packed ranks of vehicles. 

What's the plan? 

The Netherlands' national water management agency, the Rijkswaterstaat, said the towing began late on Sunday afternoon. 

"There was considerably less smoke on the cargo ship this afternoon," the government agency said, adding that the vessel's stability was constantly being monitored following concerns that it could sink. 

The ship was slowly towed to an area about 16 kilometers (approximately 10 miles) north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland, a few dozen kilometers from where it became stricken. 

That's close to the ecologically sensitive Wadden Sea nature reserve, the largest tidal flats system in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The vessel could cause severe environmental damage were it to sink there. 

The cause of the fire on board is unclear, though the vessel's owner has said an electric vehicle may have been the source. Whatever caused the fire, the large number of EVs present among the fire complicates efforts to extinguish it. 

One crew member of the Fremantle Highway died in the fire, which forced other sailors to jump overboard when it broke out late on Tuesday.

msh/jsi (AFP, dpa) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway

The fire aboard the freighter off the coast of the Netherlands has subsided enough for the damaged ship to be towed away. But some key questions and answers concerning the accident remain.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 30, 2023
Smoke rises as a fire broke out on the cargo ship Fremantle Highway off the coast of the Netherlands

Dutch coast guard says major cargo blaze could last days

Dutch coast guard says major cargo blaze could last days

An electric car aboard the Fremantle Highway carrier is believed to have caused the fire. The ship was carrying nearly 3,000 cars en route from Germany to Egypt.
CatastropheJuly 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Abrams tanks in Germany

Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism1 hour ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania in 2018.

Germany wants more women in the military

Germany wants more women in the military

SocietyJuly 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Bottles of seized alcohol in Mazandaran province, Iran

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

HealthJuly 30, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage