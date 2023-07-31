EV-laden freight ship towed to new location

An operation has concluded to move a stricken car freighter ship, ablaze for several days near a sensitive ecological area off the Netherlands coast. It was moved to a temporary location away from shipping lanes.

Salvage specialists have completely towed a burning freighter ship off the coast of the Netherlands to a less-dangerous location on Monday.

It has been ablaze for several days near the Wadden Sea nature reserve and authorities hoped to relocate it to a less-sensitive spot.

The ship arrived at its new temporary location, far from shipping lanes, media reported on Monday. The slow towing operation began on Sunday.

A Rijkswaterstaat spokeswoman told the Dutch ANP press agency that the ship would be further removed from shipping routes to become more sheltered from the wind. She added that this first location was an intermediate step in the difficult salvage operation.

With the help of binoculars, the burning ship could be observed from the Netherlands' northern coastline Image: Jan Spoelstra/ANP/picture alliance

What do we know about the salvage operation?

The operation had initially been announced on Saturday but was then delayed because of unfavorable winds and concerns of smoke-related risks for crews on the vessels towing the stricken freighter.

On Sunday, conditions became suitable to tow the freighter carrying more than 3,500 cars, around 500 of them electric vehicles.

The ship has been ablaze for several days. Extinguishing the fire has proved extremely challenging, in no small part because of the difficulty of extinguishing lithium-ion batteries if they ignite.

It's not clear how the fire started, but the large number of electric vehicles on board has made it harder to extinguish Image: Dutch Coast Guard/AA/picture alliance

Dousing the fire with large quantities of water was also not an option, for fear of sinking the ship, sending the pollutant materials on board to the ocean floor.

The fire has shown some of the modern challenges of transporting larger numbers of electric vehicles on packed freighters, where on-board fire-extinguishing equipment is often relatively primitive and where it can be hard for crews to access the tightly packed ranks of vehicles.

What's the plan?

The Netherlands' national water management agency, the Rijkswaterstaat, said the towing began late on Sunday afternoon.

"There was considerably less smoke on the cargo ship this afternoon," the government agency said, adding that the vessel's stability was constantly being monitored following concerns that it could sink.

The ship was slowly towed to an area about 16 kilometers (approximately 10 miles) north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland, a few dozen kilometers from where it became stricken.

That's close to the ecologically sensitive Wadden Sea nature reserve, the largest tidal flats system in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The vessel could cause severe environmental damage were it to sink there.

The cause of the fire on board is unclear, though the vessel's owner has said an electric vehicle may have been the source. Whatever caused the fire, the large number of EVs present among the fire complicates efforts to extinguish it.

One crew member of the Fremantle Highway died in the fire, which forced other sailors to jump overboard when it broke out late on Tuesday.

msh/jsi (AFP, dpa)